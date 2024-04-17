Georgia protests foreign agents law

For the third consecutive day, massive protests against ‘the foreign agents law’ persist in central Tbilisi, near the parliament building. Officially titled the “Foreign Influence Law,” it is commonly referred to as the “Russian law” by the public.

Eleven people have been arrested, and dozens injured, following police use of pepper spray to disperse a peaceful demonstration on April 16th. Additionally, scores of protesters were beaten by riot police, including journalists.

Despite persistent recommendations from major international organizations, including top officials from the EU, Council of Europe, UN, representatives from the US State Department, Western leaders, and international policymakers, to abandon the law, Georgia’s government remains resolute in its decision to proceed.

April 17th marks the third day of protests. It is anticipated that today, during the parliamentary session, the bill will be voted on in its first reading.