For the third consecutive day, massive protests against ‘the foreign agents law’ persist in central Tbilisi, near the parliament building. Officially titled the “Foreign Influence Law,” it is commonly referred to as the “Russian law” by the public.
Eleven people have been arrested, and dozens injured, following police use of pepper spray to disperse a peaceful demonstration on April 16th. Additionally, scores of protesters were beaten by riot police, including journalists.
Despite persistent recommendations from major international organizations, including top officials from the EU, Council of Europe, UN, representatives from the US State Department, Western leaders, and international policymakers, to abandon the law, Georgia’s government remains resolute in its decision to proceed.
April 17th marks the third day of protests. It is anticipated that today, during the parliamentary session, the bill will be voted on in its first reading.
The president met with ambassadors, urging the West not to abandon Georgia and to continue its support
President Salome Zourabichvili met with ambassadors accredited in Georgia to discuss the process surrounding the bill “On Transparency of Foreign Influence.” She emphasized the importance of international support for Georgia and the need to intensify high-level visits by European leaders. “Please continue your support,” Zourabichvili appealed to the ambassadors.
She also stated that “Russia’s goal is to destabilize the country and divide society, and this should not be achieved in Georgia.”
Following the meeting, EU Ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Herczynski, told journalists: “If this law is passed, it will not help Georgia to move closer to the European Union. The EU reacted very quickly to the initiation of the bill on April 4th. Within 24 hours, the official representative of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy issued a statement. On the evening of April 17th, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, expressed a similar position: if this law is adopted, it will cause complications, as it clearly does not comply with the norms and values of the European Union.”
Independent MP Grigol Vashadze announced his resignation from parliament
Independent MP Grigol Vashadze announced his resignation from parliament, stating that “working in parliament in such a situation has neither political nor moral justification.”
He emphasized that “there is no legal, political, moral, or pragmatic justification for even drafting such a bill, let alone passing it.” Vashadze expressed concern that if the bill becomes law, it will ultimately be used to establish an authoritarian regime. He highlighted the damage already done to the country’s European prospects and stated his departure from parliament, citing the importance of Georgian public opinion and expressing hope that the authorities will reconsider passing the law.
The parliament passed the "foreign agents law" in the first reading
The “Foreign Influence Law” was passed by the parliament in the first reading during the plenary session with 83 votes in favor and 0 against. Some opposition members voluntarily left the session and did not vote, while others were expelled.
The next steps are as follows:
• During the first reading, the general principles and main provisions of the bill were discussed.
• In the second reading, the bill is considered article by article.
• During the third reading, editorial remarks can be made to the bill.
According to information published on the Georgian Parliament’s website, May 17 is the anticipated date for the third and final hearing on the “Russian law.”
The Speaker of the Parliament expelled opposition MPs from the chamber
During the debate on the “Russian Law” at the parliament’s plenary session, Chairman Shalva Papuashvili expelled opposition MPs Levan Khabeishvili, Giorgi Vashadze, Tina Bokuchava, and Ana Natsvlishvili from the chamber.
The parliamentary session has been tumultuous all day. Members of the ruling party greeted opposition speeches with shouts, while opposition MPs chanted “No to the Russian Law!” during majority speeches.
Under the pretext of calming the situation, Papuashvili first ejected Khabeishvili and Vashadze, followed by Bokuchava and Natsvlishvili, and called for a technical recess.
“You are far from Europe in your attitude toward the state and the law. What Europe are you talking about? You don’t read books. Europe means not just speaking but also listening to others. This constant blah-blah-blah is not Europe,” the speaker addressed opposition colleagues after the recess, before handing over to ruling party colleague, Legal Committee Chairman Henri Okhanashvili.
Members of the "Gaharia for Georgia" party left the parliament session in protest
“Our team is leaving the session hall, leaving you alone to face this difficult decision. We have nothing more to discuss with you on this matter in this hall,” said opposition party member Beka Liluashvili. “There is not a single prominent figure left in Georgia who does not oppose you. You are the only group of people claiming that this law is not Russian. This law cannot apply to other citizens of Georgia, only to you. That’s why our team is leaving this hall,” Liluashvili stated.
-
Georgia's basketball team captain, Tornike Shengelia, expressed his sentiments on the divided nation, emphasizing the importance of unity towards Europe
“For me and for us, athletes, there’s nothing more important than bringing happiness to our nation and uniting society through our efforts. We recently saw the brightest example of this at the ‘Dynamo Arena’ stadium when the team led Georgia to the European Championship. It’s saddening to see the nation divided. It deeply saddens me that I can’t do anything to change it except hope. Through our actions and words, we will unite, and together, all of us, without exception, will move forward towards Europe!” Shengelia wrote on Facebook.
-
UFC champion, Georgian fighter Ilya Topuria: "It's painful to watch as special forces beat protesters."
“Special forces are beating people who are fighting for the well-being of everyone in Georgia, even the police themselves. It’s important for the voice of the Georgian people to be heard and respected. It’s unfortunate that the Georgian people have to fight for this. Only by moving towards Europe can we build a more prosperous and peaceful future for our country,” wrote UFC champion, Georgian fighter Ilya Topuria on social media.
-
During the massive protest on April 16th near the parliament, 12 ambulance brigades were on duty, and dozens of people sought medical attention
Deputy Minister of Health Tamar Gabunia reported that during the protest near the parliament yesterday, seven injured individuals were transported to hospitals, two of whom were law enforcement officers. Some suffered from concussions and various fractures. However, most people required assistance due to elevated blood pressure, headaches, and emotional distress.
-
The plenary session has begun, with opposition deputies speaking. Today, there will be a vote on the bill in the first reading
The session has been ongoing for over an hour. Before the session began, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili explained the procedure for considering the bill. Opposition deputies were the first to take the floor. Afterward, members of the majority spoke. Then the bill will be put to a vote.
-
The players of the Georgian national football team collectively spoke out against the "Russian law"
Stars of the Georgian national team, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Zuriko Davitashvili, Giorgi Kvirikashvili, and Shota Arveladze, are posting on social media to protest against the adoption of the “foreign agents” law:
• “Only to Europe”
• “Europe unites us all! Peace to Georgia!”
-
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: "The path and future of Georgia - only in Europe"
Instagram story of football legend Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: “The path and future of Georgia – only in Europe”
-
Why is this law specifically referred to as Russian? Arguments/important materials from Georgian online media
In their comments, government representatives constantly repeat that critics of the “foreign agents law,” including journalists, cannot provide specific arguments as to why this law is Russian. This is not true, as evidenced by numerous materials circulating in Georgian media for over a year. Journalists thoroughly explain the harmful nature of this law with specific arguments.
If anyone truly needs additional arguments, read this text from JAMnews, where we explain what the law says and why it has nothing to do with the American and European versions.
Also, please review the important materials from our colleagues on this topic:
• The Georgian edition of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty provides detailed answers to all questions.
• Here’s an article from “Publika.”
• Here’s a text from JAMnews about how this law operates in other countries.
• Here’s a text from Netgazeti: why the Russian law is dangerous – 5 questions, 5 answers.
• And here’s a short and simple explanation on the website on.ge.
-
"Dimitri Beridze says, 'I'm okay, I just have a concussion,'" following the assault by police officers at the rally yesterday.
Dimitri Beridze, a young protester, was subjected to physical violence by the police on April 16 during the rally against the ‘Russian law.’ Footage circulated in the media and on social media shows that overnight on April 16, when the demonstration was dispersed, the police pursued and beat demonstrators on the narrow streets around the parliament.
-
This is Georgian football star Buda Zivzivadze protesting, who is a forward for the Georgian national team and German club "Karlsruhe."
In his Facebook post, he wrote: “No to Russia! Georgia’s path is to Europe! P.S. You don’t need to thank me. I’m just saying what everyone in Georgia should say today.”