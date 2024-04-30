Georgian prime minister called the president a traitor

Georgian PM called the president a traitor

At a solemn event commemorating the 33rd anniversary of Georgia’s Defense Forces, president Salome Zourabichvili stated that “dark forces” have become active today, attempting to divide society. According to her, “some want” to portray our allies and partners as “some unknown and faceless party of war.”

The next speaker, prime minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, did not mention the President of Georgia in his speech, as he believes Salome Zourabichvili’s political statements are inappropriate for today. He labeled the president as a traitor.

What did the president say?

“I address you today because dark forces are at work, attempting to subjugate a country that could not be brought to its knees by fueling ethnic conflicts, igniting confrontation between brothers, or through direct war and occupation. Today, once again, they seek to divide society.

For over 30 years, this country and its society have been united around one goal.

The European perspective as the only path to our independence, sovereignty, identity, diversity, tolerance, peace, and development.

Over these 33 years, there have been many crises, passions, and various political movements, but no one has ever questioned this sole goal.

The Georgian Army knows best who the enemy is and who is not – who tried to destroy us and who helped us shape modern defense forces. The Georgian Army knows why we participated in international missions and what contribution we made to global security.

Today, some want to portray our 30-year-old allies and partners as some unknown and faceless party of war dragging Georgia into confrontation – this is a great harm,” said Salome Zourabichvili.

Response from prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze

“Mr. Speaker, Mr. Mayor of the capital, Mr. Minister of Defense, Mr. Commander of the Defense Forces, generals, officers, sergeants, privates, and corporals, esteemed guests, ladies and gentlemen, welcome. In my greeting, I deliberately did not mention the previous speaker [president]. I will not allow the Georgian army to react to her political statements, completely unsuitable for today and the high position of the president. The person who is still legally called the president of Georgia is simply a traitor to this country in the truest sense of the word. She directly betrays Georgia’s national interests,” Kobakhidze said.