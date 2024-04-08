Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Monday, April 1, Armenia. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reports shelling at the border with Azerbaijan
● On April 6th and 7th, there was unrest at the border with Azerbaijan, as reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
• One house in the village of Teh was hit by indiscriminate and non-targeted fire from the Azerbaijani side, with no casualties reported.
• As a result of indiscriminate overnight shelling by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the village of Movses in the Tavush region, homes and a gravestone were damaged, and in the village of Nerk’in Karmir Aghpyur, a civilian car was damaged. There were no casualties among the residents of the bordering villages.
● “The shelling by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in close proximity to Armenian villages aims to intimidate the civilian population,” wrote ombudsman Anaït Manasyan on social media.
● Prominent cultural figures came to congratulate women in the military on the eve of Motherhood and Beauty Day (pictured): composer Robert Amirkhanyan, artistic director and chief conductor of the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Armenia Eduard Topchyan, and orchestra director Norayr Nazaryan.
● The experimental international mission of astronauts to study Mars, conducted in Armenia, has concluded. Six analog astronauts emerged from isolation, venturing beyond the analog space station for the first time in the past month. Armenia was chosen as the testing ground for the station for a reason: the region’s landscape closely resembles that of Mars’ surface.
Monday, April 1, Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Defense reports shelling at the border from the Armenian side
● “Armenian Armed Forces shelled Azerbaijani positions towards Nakhchivan. Azerbaijani Armed Forces took adequate retaliatory measures,” the defense ministry’s statement said.
● “The return of residents to Shusha will begin in 1-2 months. The construction of the first residential complex consisting of 23 houses is nearing completion,” said the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, Aydin Kerimov.
● The Azerbaijani cultural center “Shusha” has opened in the Turkish city of Kayseri.
● The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concern over the detention of environmental activist Greta Thunberg during a peaceful demonstration in The Hague. “As the presiding country in COP29, we urge the Dutch authorities to respect the freedom of expression of climate change protesters and release those detained,” the statement said.
● An Azerbaijani officer who sustained severe injuries during an anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh on September 19-20, 2023, has passed away. Ulvi Bagirov had been hospitalized since then.
● In the Agdam district (Karabakh), an excavator detonated a mine. There were no casualties, but the machinery was damaged.
● The Kyrgyz authorities handed over five detainees to Azerbaijan, accused of plotting to assassinate officials.
● A Azerbaijani television channel has been registered in Russia. “Livetvaz” will convey information about Azerbaijani culture and history to the Russian audience, announced the channel’s director, Rafik Aliyev.
Monday, April 1, Georgia. UN Special Rapporteur Mary Lawlor: "I'm deeply concerned about Georgia's parliament reintroducing the foreign agents law despite assurances it wouldn't happen"
● Lazare Grigoriadis (pictured), an activist arrested during protests in March last year against attempts to pass a foreign agents law, stated, “I would advise young people never to back down from anything, keep moving forward, and everything will be fine. You may have setbacks for a while, but they are temporary. Let’s keep moving forward and strive to become better. Let’s change reality. The most important thing, in my opinion, that we should focus on this year — we need to change the government. We need to focus on the elections [to parliament in October].”
● Non-governmental organizations, in a joint statement, called on leaders of the ruling “Georgian Dream” party, who have worked for years in organizations funded by the United States and the European Union, to explain whether someone instructed them to act in the interests of a foreign state. This exact wording is present in the foreign agents bill initiated by the ruling party in parliament.
● UN Special Rapporteur Mary Lawlor stated, “I am deeply concerned about the reintroduction of the foreign agents law into the Georgian parliament, despite assurances during my visit that this would not happen. I emphasized in my report the harm caused by this bill and will continue to closely monitor developments.”
● As a result of an explosion at the Battleground store on Bochorma Street in Tbilisi, an employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and a store worker were killed, and at least two police officers were injured. The cause of the explosion is being investigated, with suspicions of negligence in storing explosive materials.
● Charges have been brought against four residents of Samtredia (Western Georgia) in connection with a high-profile murder. Initially, it was reported that a 28-year-old woman killed her husband under aggravating circumstances. However, it has now emerged that she took the blame for the murder to protect her two brothers and a cousin. They killed her husband during a family dispute. She is charged with providing false testimony to the investigation, while the other three are charged with murder with particular cruelty under aggravating circumstances.
Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from April 1-5, 2024