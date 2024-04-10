"If something worries your friend and pleases the occupier, it's better to think twice" - USA Ambassador to Georgia

USA Ambassador on Russian law

“When it comes to a bill that worries your friend and partner but is approved by your occupant, it may be worth considering if it’s a good sign,” said US Ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunnigan regarding the ruling party “Georgian Dream” reintroducing a bill on foreign agents.

According to the ambassador, passing this law will distance Georgia from the European path and have a negative impact on non-governmental organizations.

As for claims that this law is similar to the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), Dunnigan stated that they have nothing in common.

Here’s what Robin Dunnigan said:

“The United States has clearly expressed its concern in both public and private discussions. Concern that this will divert Georgia from the European path and have a negative impact on non-governmental organizations that work every day to benefit society and the population.

It’s also worth noting that the United States is not alone in this position, and this concern is shared by the European Union, the Council of Europe, NATO, the European Parliament, and individual European countries. They also believe that passing this law will negatively affect Georgia’s European integration.

As for the similarity of this law to the American one, it’s not the case at all. The United States welcomes the activities of non-governmental organizations. FARA applies to lobbying organizations, companies, or individuals acting on behalf of other countries and are required to register in a specific registry. So, there is no similarity.

I hope that we will continue to support Georgia’s European path, working together with the Georgian people, government, and civil society.”

● On April 3, it became known that the ruling party “Georgian Dream” initiated the consideration of the draft law “On the Transparency of Foreign Influence” for the second time.

● The government’s main argument is that the transparency of non-governmental organizations operating in Georgia is in question, posing a threat to the country’s security. However, neither independent experts, nor the opposition, nor civil society believe this argument and consider that “Georgian Dream” is attempting to prolong its stay in power and laying the groundwork for the parliamentary elections in October 2024 to suppress alternative views in the country.

● The draft law on “foreign agents” was first initiated by the ruling party a year ago, in March 2023. At that time, it was passed by parliament in the first reading but was later withdrawn due to mass protests by citizens.