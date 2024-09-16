France's foreign minister: "Military cooperation with Armenia aims for stability, not escalation"

French and Armenian foreign ministers

“Armenia wants peace, France wants peace, and the international community wants peace. With Azerbaijan hosting COP-29 soon, it is its duty to demonstrate a sincere desire for peace before the conference,” said French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné during his visit to Yerevan.

He emphasized the need for rapid progress towards a peace agreement, believing that this could transform the South Caucasus into a zone of peace and cooperation, ultimately leading to development and prosperity for the region’s countries.

This is Séjourné’s first visit to Armenia since assuming the role of Foreign Minister. In Yerevan, he met with the prime minister, held talks with the Armenian Foreign Minister, and engaged in discussions with the French delegation. The official agenda included bilateral relations, Armenia’s partnership with the EU, and regional stability and security.

A joint press conference with the French and Armenian foreign ministers was also held. JAMnews highlights the key topics discussed by the ministers.

France advocates for rapid signing of peace agreement

Commenting on the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process, Stéphane Séjourné stated:

“France advocates for the swift signing of a peace agreement that will establish a fair and stable peace, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries. This is the essence of the Almaty document signed in 1991,” he said. According to Armenian authorities, this document underpins the future agreement, signifying mutual recognition of borders as they were at the dissolution of the USSR.”

Séjourné emphasized the critical importance of achieving peace based on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. He noted that these principles are “being violated by the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

He also welcomed the initiation of the border delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The document signed in August, outlining the joint work of delimitation commissions, was described as a “step in the right direction.”

Additionally, Séjourné expressed support for the “Crossroads of Peace” project, an Armenian government initiative aimed at unblocking regional communications:

“Armenia can play a key role in connecting Asia and Europe, provided that the sovereignty of all countries through which these communications pass is respected,” he concluded.

“Armenia must be able to defend its territory and people”

Séjourné addressed the Armenia-France cooperation in various sectors, including defense and security. He emphasized that “cooperation in this area between friendly countries is natural.”

He also announced the creation of a new position at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The official in this role will oversee Armenia-France cooperation programs and arrived in Yerevan with Séjourné as part of the French delegation.

“We will continue to support the strengthening of strategic Infrastructure”

Séjourné highlighted the areas of cooperation between Paris and Armenian partners, including transport, communications, and territorial management:

“Very soon, a technical expert will be sent to Armenia’s Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure to support its work. We will continue to support the strengthening of Armenia’s strategic infrastructure, particularly in water resource management.“

Prior to this, Séjourné, along with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, visited the city of Vedi, where a reservoir is being built with funds from the French Development Agency and co-financing from the Armenian government. Séjourné told Armenian journalists that this project aims to “organize better irrigation and improve agricultural conditions in the area.”

Foreign ministers of Armenia and France visit vedi, where reservoir is under construction. Photo: Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

“Armenia continues its democratic path despite Russian threats”

“Despite threats from Russia and the evident hostility demonstrated by the Russian Federation, which is trying to suppress it in every way, Armenia continues its path toward democracy and freedom,” emphasized the French diplomat.

He assured that France’s support for the Armenian people and government would continue, as his country stands by all nations fighting for democratic values. For this reason, he added, Paris supports Ukraine as well.

The minister noted that representatives of all political factions in France agree on supporting Armenia:

“There are very few issues on which all political directions in France converge, and Armenia is one of those issues.”

“EU Observer Mission must continue”

EU border patrols should continue, as they “ensure transparency and reduce risks,” according to Stéphane Séjourné. He assured that France will support this and other important decisions for Armenia on European platforms.

“France has done everything to develop and deepen relations between the EU and Armenia. An example of this is the liberalization of the visa regime. The EU and Armenia have officially begun dialogue on this issue. It is an important step forward in bringing our peoples closer together,” he said.

“Armenia values France’s support highly”

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that the Armenian authorities highly value Paris’s support on various fronts, including efforts to establish peace in the region.

“I want to express our gratitude and underline that this support is significant and important,” said the Armenian minister.

He reiterated Yerevan’s commitment to a peaceful agenda and assured that Armenia is ready to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan as soon as possible.

Mirzoyan highlighted the “strong partnership” and “special relationship” between Armenia and France:

“All this is based on a powerful driving force, which is the strong friendship between our two peoples and the governments of our countries.”

He specifically noted France’s role in deepening Armenia’s partnership with the EU, citing recent decisions by the EU Council on international matters, such as the start of dialogue on visa liberalization with Armenia and financial support from the European Peace Fund. According to him, these decisions and the deployment of the EU observer mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border were made possible thanks to France’s support.

The Armenian foreign minister added that cooperation with Paris is progressing in all areas, from politics to economics and culture. He also touched on the construction of a reservoir in Vedi:

“It will be commissioned soon. This is a very concrete example of the partnership between Armenia and France. But this is just one program on our extensive agenda. I hope we will soon see similar new developments,” he concluded.