Land borders of Azerbaijan still closed, but statistics tell a different story

Land borders in Azerbaijan

The land borders of Azerbaijan have been closed for more than three years. Despite this, the country’s State Border Service published statistics according to which more than a third of foreigners in Azerbaijan arrived by rail and road. Economist Natik Jafarli calls the figures “absurd”. “This is a shame, land borders should be open, this ban has nothing to do with the officially announced reason,” Jafarli said.

In March 2020, Azerbaijan’s land borders closed due to the coronavirus pandemic that was raging at the time. The pandemic has actually ended, all neighboring countries of Azerbaijan have long since opened their borders, but the special quarantine regime enforced by the Azerbaijani authorities continues.

Officially, the quarantine was extended until May 1, 2023. Usually a decision on the next extension of a special regime is announced a few days before the end of the previous period. It is not yet known whether it will be extended this time.

Given the isolation of the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic from the main part of Azerbaijan, by the decision of the country’s government, citizens who have a residence permit in the territory of the autonomy are allowed to cross the country’s land border with Turkey.

What do the statistics say?

In the first two months of 2023, 232,500 foreigners from 148 countries arrived in Azerbaijan.

The majority of foreigners who arrived in Azerbaijan came from Russia (32.4%), Turkey (21%), Iran (9.2%), Georgia (5.7%), and India (3.8%).

35.1% of foreigners arrived in Azerbaijan by rail and road transport, 63.4% by air traffic, and 1.5% by sea transport.

In comparison with January-February last year, the number of citizens leaving Azerbaijan increased by 18.3% or 218,000 people. Most Azerbaijanis traveled to Turkey (39.7%), Russia (22.8%), Georgia (9.9%), Iran (8.4%).

The number of travelers to Iran over the past year decreased by 15.5%.

Those leaving the country most of all preferred air travel (67.8%). 29.7% of people leaving the country by rail and road, 2.5% by sea.

The statistics also mention the arrival of foreigners by rail, although there is no rail service at the only open border crossing in Nakhichevan.

Comment

According to Natik Jafarli, an economist and a leader of the Republican Alternative opposition party, the statistics are absurd:

“Official structures claim that those arriving in Azerbaijan through land borders are drivers of trucks carrying imported (exported) goods and those accompanying them. This is unconvincing.

Probably the majority of our citizens traveling across the land borders are residents of Nakhichevan, the border is open for them. And for those who come from other countries, special conditions are likely to be created. They must have seen cars with Russian license plates in Baku.”

The economist claims on Facebook that the closure of land borders without any good reason is a violation of the Constitution:

“First, the principle of equality is violated. Why should there be a difference between those who were born and live in Nakhichevan and those who, for example, live in Kurdamir?

Second, this illogical ban seems to have turned into a good place for some to earn money – conditions are created for certain people to cross borders in exchange for some interests. It’s a shame, land borders should open, this ban has nothing to do with the official reason (due to the pandemic), and everything else is just untenable arguments.”