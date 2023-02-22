fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

"The only country with closed borders" - Quarantine extended in Azerbaijan

messenger vk-black email copy print

Quarantine extended in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has extended quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic until May 1. The country’s land borders have been closed for three years. “Azerbaijan today is the only country in the world with officially closed borders,” opposition politician Natik Jafarli stated.

Of all the quarantine measures in the country, only one is actually in effect — land borders are closed. Departure and entry into the country is possible only by air transport, the only exception being the land border with Turkey in Nakhichevan, which can be crossed only by Azerbaijani citizens who have a Nakhichevan residence permit.

All other measures, such as COVID passports when entering enclosed spaces and wearing masks, are not actually enforced anywhere.

“The only country with closed borders”

“The whole world has already renounced such absurd concepts as quarantine, coronavirus, restrictions, officially there is not a single country with closed land borders left in the world, even in Turkmenistan and North Korea the borders are not closed and it is possible to cross borders with special permits. Azerbaijan is the only country with closed borders,” Jafarli says.

“In March a criminal organization called WHO is going to cancel their stupid and absurd decision about the coronavirus pandemic, and only the Azerbaijani government is persistent in its decision that the pandemic is not over. I wonder what our government will say when the WHO cancels the pandemic on a global scale?” Jafarli asks.

According to the politician, a little over 100 people are currently sick with coronavirus across the country:

“If the goal is to increase the revenues of Azerbaijani Airlines, this is unlikely — it is already financed from the state budget.

If the goal is to make money on local tourist sites, again it is absurd. Hotels owned by large holdings enjoy the same state budget and their income from tourism (compared to corruption and income from the state budget) is so small that this is not even pocket change for oligarch officials. Moreover, if the borders open there will be even more tourists, hotels will again earn money.

So what’s the problem? If they are afraid because of security issues, I can’t understand that either. Our state is stronger than its neighbors and more resistant to external influences. We are not so weak!

The one who unravel the real reason for this should be awarded the Nobel Prize, as I can’t explain this phenomenon in any way. It seems the government just likes it that way, and that’s it.”

Most read

1

Main topics of the day in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, 13-17 February, 2023

2

Baku on rapprochement between Yerevan and Ankara

3

Pashinyan-Aliyev-Blinken meeting in Munich

4

Zelensky calls Aliyev. Comment from Baku

5

Outcome of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Turkey

6

"Yerevan has already submitted its proposals to Baku" - Pashinyan on the peace treaty

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews