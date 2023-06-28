Kobakhidze on Violence

Violence in the country is being encouraged through opposition and media, stated Irakli Kobakhidze, Chairman of the ruling party “Georgian Dream.” According to him, the opposition, civil society organizations, and diplomats themselves have “convinced” the assailants of Zura Japaridze [leader of the opposition party “Girchi – More Freedom”] and Misha Mshvildadze [co-founder of the independent TV channel “Formula”] that physical and verbal violence constitute civil activism.

Misha Mshvildadze, one of the founders of the opposition TV company “Formula” and host of political programs, was assaulted by an unknown assailant on the street. The investigation is being conducted under Article 126 of the Criminal Code, which entails the use of violence.

This is at least the fourth time that opponents of the government have been subjected to street attacks. In the last ten days, the targets of such attacks have included Zura Japaridze, the leader of the “Girchi – More Freedom” party, publicist and writer Levan Berdzenishvili, and David Osikmashvili, a member of the opposition party “National Movement.”

“Throughout this period, we have heard various statements, speeches, calls for violence, and so on. I also want to remind you that the person who actually set fire to the police [referring to Lazar Grigoriadis, arrested for participating in the March protests in Tbilisi against the foreign agents law. The investigation believes that Grigoriadis was among those who threw Molotov cocktails at the police on March 7] was declared a hero. Some diplomats remained silent about this, and that is encouragement of violence. When people took to the streets on Rustaveli [Avenue] and insulted others, it was also considered freedom of speech.

Not only violence was encouraged, but all of this was referred to as civic activism. Those who insulted Zura Japaridze and Misha Mshvildadze believed the same, as did the opposition, NGOs, and diplomats, who assured that physical or verbal violence is civil activism. This is a lie. Physical and verbal abuse is not civic activity. Everyone should understand this. Physical and verbal violence has nothing to do with civil activism,” Kobakhidze said.

In response to a journalist’s question regarding the statement made by Deputy Nino Tsilosani, who stated that “insulting others as traitors and pro-Russian is a red line,” Kobakhidze mentioned recent threatening statements made by majority deputies (“those who call ‘Georgian Dream’ pro-Russian will receive a response”) and, in turn, emphasized that indeed everyone will receive a response.

“Anyone who tries to sow aggression, radicalism, and so on in Georgia will receive a response. Of course, a non-violent one,” Kobakhidze said.