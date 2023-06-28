Attack on journalist of opposition TV in Georgia - Coalition's Media Protection response and Public Defender's reaction

Attack on Misha Mshvildadze

The Coalition for Media Protection in Georgia strongly condemns the attack on Misha Mshvildadze, co-founder and host of the opposition television channel “Formula TV,” and calls on the authorities to promptly investigate this incident. Ombudsman Levan Ioseliani urges the Prosecutor’s Office to transfer the case from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia to a specialized investigative agency to determine if there was persecution based on the expression of opinion.

Misha Mshvildadze, one of the founders of the opposition television channel “Formula” and host of political programs, was assaulted by an unknown assailant on the street. The investigation is being conducted under Article 126 of the Criminal Code, which pertains to infliction of violence.



This is at least the fourth time in recent days that opponents of the government have been subjected to street attacks. Within a period of ten days, the victims of such attacks include Zura Japaridze, the leader of the “Girchi – More Freedom” party, publicist and writer Levan Berdzenishvili, and David Osikmashvili, a member of the opposition party “National Movement.”



Statement by the Coalition for Media Protection:

“Attacks against media representatives in the country remain a serious issue. The government’s inaction regarding crimes against the press, hostile rhetoric towards critical opinions, or deliberate discrediting only make such crimes even more dangerous.

[…] Journalists play a vital role in any democratic country as watchdogs over the activities of the government and those in power. The attack on the founder of a media outlet that criticizes the government is a clear attempt to stifle freedom of speech and hinder journalists from carrying out their professional duties.

The coalition calls on the authorities to promptly investigate the attack on Misho Mshvildadze. It is crucial that the culprits are duly punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

Statement by the Public Defender:

“The Public Defender of Georgia, Levan Ioseliani, condemns the physical attack on Misha Mshvildadze and urges the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia to transfer the case from the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the Special Investigation Service for further investigation, in order to determine if any physical persecution took place for expressing an opinion.

The Public Defender calls on the investigative authorities to take appropriate measures to identify the perpetrators. All investigative and procedural actions must be conducted swiftly and comprehensively, including obtaining and reviewing video recordings, interviewing witnesses, conducting medical examinations, and so on.”

