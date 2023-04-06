"Rule of law violated by corruption" - US Ambassador to Georgia on sanctions against judges

Kelly Degnan on sanctions

US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan commented on the sanctions imposed by the State Department against four Georgian judges, who violated the rule of law with their corrupt practices, Degnan said.

Judge for life, Chairman of the Tbilisi Court of Appeal – Mikhail Chinchaladze;

Life judge, member of the High Council of Justice – Levan Murusidze;

Former member of the High Council of Justice – Irakli Shengelia;

Former judge, former chairman of the Court of Appeal – Valerian Tsertsvadze.

According to Degnan, the US State Department, based on reliable and consistent information, determined that these judges were involved in major corrupt activities through abuse of office. They ignored fair trials by offering illegal benefits or pressuring other judges to make decisions that benefited their political allies and manipulated judicial appointments for personal gain.

She maintained that these actions violated the rule of law and democratic processes, and “weakened the faith of the Georgian people in the independence of one of the most important institutions.”

“According to US law, reliable information about corruption, such as this, is the basis for a decision on sanctions. They provide for a ban on entry into the United States of America for these judges and their next of kin,” Degnan says.

She went on that last week at the Democracy Summit, US President Biden said that America will continue to fight corruption and support the strengthening of the rule of law, with justice in mind, as justice is the main principle of strengthening freedom and democracy:

“The rule of law is protected by a legal system in which litigation is resolved fairly and impartially, based on facts, evidence and the law, and not on the basis of late-night calls, bribes, intimidation or pressure. All citizens of Georgia deserve justice, the rule of law and the right to a fair and independent judiciary, regardless of their financial status, family or political ties. These sanctions reflect the importance of fighting corruption to America,” Degnan said.

According to her, corruption and interference in justice hinder Georgia’s European integration. The United States of America continues to support the European aspirations of Georgia and the Georgian people.

“The decision on sanctions also expresses our unwavering support to all the talented, conscientious and professional judges of Georgia, many of whom I have already met.

They must be able to dispense justice without pressure, threats or interference. For many years, we have been calling on the Georgian authorities to carry out important reforms in the judiciary,” she stated.



The US State Department imposed sanctions on judges Mikhail Chinchaladze, Levan Murusidze, Irakli Shengelia and Valerian Tsertsvadze, as well as their family members, and banned them from entering the US “due to significant corrupt activities”, as a statement by Antony Blinken reads.

Follow us – Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Independent experts and human rights activists have noted for years that Levan Murusidze and Mikhail Chinchaladze lead a powerful “clan” of judges that is blocking the reforms needed to strengthen ties between Georgia and the EU. Both judges are associated with an influential body – the High Council of Justice. It is the main supervisory body of the country’s judiciary.

The judges are also believed to be linked to Bidzina Ivanishvili, the richest man in Georgia, founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party and informal ruler of the country.

Murusidze was also distinguished by his loyalty to the previous government – he was a judge in the high-profile case of Sandro Girgvliani during the reign of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili’s United National Movement party. Murusudze’s name is also associated with the commutation of sentences for those accused in the murder of Sandro Girgvliani.

A clause on the improvement of the judiciary was also included in the Charles Michel agreement of 19 April. Later, the US Ambassador also made statements several times. However, the government did not stop the process and continued to appoint life judges to the Supreme Court.

On October 31, the conference of judges elected two new members of the High Council of Justice: Paata Silagadze and Giorgi Goginashvili. It is believed that Silagadze and Goginashvili are members of the so-called judicial “clan” and both of them are appointed for life as judges of the Tbilisi Court of Appeal.