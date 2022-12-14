MEPs: "The cause of the decline of democracy in Georgia is Ivanishvili"

Debate on Georgia in the European Parliament

A debate over Georgia was held in the European Parliament, with most deputies agreeing that there has been a decline in democracy in Georgia, the main reason being the country’s “shadow ruler”, Bidzina Ivanishvili. MEPs also called on the authorities to release the third president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, on humanitarian grounds. Deputies also mentioned the criminal case against Nika Gvaramia, the founder of the main opposition TV channel Mtavari Arkhi, calling his prosecution politically motivated.

What did the MEPs say?

Viola von Cramon, member of the Greens/European Free Alliance faction:

“It’s hard for me to admit it, but Georgia, which was once the leader among the countries of the Eastern Partnership, is now a subjugated state. The rollback from the democratic path is accelerating, the judiciary is under the influence of the mob, and high-profile cases are politically motivated — for example, the unjust imprisonment of Nika Gvaramia. The government is using Putin’s collection of disinformation to spread lies about the EU, the US and even NATO. The notiong that the West is trying to drag Georgia into the war is a blatant lie.

Pro-Russian radicals are allowed to attack journalists and minorities, and this causes serious damage to media freedom in Georgia. The reason for this decay of democracy is none other than the country’s largest oligarch, Bidzina Ivanishvili. Ten years ago he promised a prosperous democracy, and Georgians got an enslaved state. Because of this, Georgia did not receive candidate status. Integration into the European Union is written into the Georgian constitution, and those who do nothing toward this will have to answer to the next generation. And it is necessary to release Mikheil Saakashvili for humanitarian reasons.”

Sven Mixer, member of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats:

“I appreciate Georgia’s sincere position regarding Russia’s actions in Ukraine. Georgia has voted many times to recognize Russian aggression as illegal, especially in the UN, but at the same time I am deeply concerned about the rhetoric of some Georgian politicians accusing the EU and our partners of dragging Georgia into the war. These statements are false. The European Union has always supported and will continue to support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia.”

Rasa Juknevicienė, member of the European People’s Party (EPP) group:

“The Georgian government knows perfectly well what needs to be done. Everything is written in the recommendations of the European Commission, which must be carried out without any manipulations and claims. The fact that ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili is in prison is contrary to European values. Torturing people is Putin’s policy. And I want to call on the government of Georgia, including the president, to do everything so that the issue of the death of Mikheil Saakashvili will not be on their conscience.”

Marketa Gregorova, member of the Greens/European Free Alliance faction:

“Georgia has many unresolved issues regarding democracy, the rule of law, fundamental freedoms and human rights. The implementation of genuine and comprehensive reforms is essential. There is no place for hasty laws and politically motivated processes. If there is a desire to become a candidate for EU membership, there is a way to achieve this. That is why it is necessary to correct injustices. Georgia must take the next steps towards its goal of EU membership. And I’m speaking directly to Georgian politicians — put aside differences and work together to complete the tasks to realize the aspirations of so many of your citizens.”

Miriam Lexman, member of the European People’s Party (EPP) group:

“One oligarch still has an excessive influence on the political environment. We have seen attacks on journalists. The courts are being used for political pressure, and democratic political processes are being degraded. We expect that Nika Gvaramia’s political sentence will be revoked and he will be released. Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili should be released for medical treatment abroad in accordance with the Georgian Criminal Code.”

According to a compromise document passed by the European Parliament on November 8, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, whom opponents of the Georgian government consider a shadow ruler, is no longer referred to as an oligarch. However, the name of the businessman is still used in the context of “deoligarchization”, and a demand is made to curtail his influence.

The document also refers to the persecution of opposition media in the country, political persecution, the procedure for electing a public defender, and that the European Parliament calls on the Georgian government to send former president Saakashvili for treatment abroad “for humanitarian purposes and for reducing polarization in society”.

On July 13 it became known that the European Commission had postponed the assessment of the fulfillment of the twelve points outlined by the European Union for Georgia until 2023, instead of 2022.

On June 17 the European Commission prepared a report on granting Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova candidate status for EU membership. It was decided to grant this status to Ukraine and Moldova, while Georgia was first obliged to fulfill the twelve points.

Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova jointly applied for EU membership on 3 March.

