Karabakh: why don’t the ceasefires hold? Commentary from Armenia, Azerbaijan

Fierce battles between the Azerbaijani and Armenian armies in Karabakh have been going on for more than three weeks. A second truce, concluded at midnight on October 18, was broken immediately, as happened the previous time. The parties again blamed each other for the ceasefire violation.

JAMnews asked experts in Azerbaijan and Armenia two questions:

• Why can’t the truce be observed?

• What to do next?

• Was war in Karabakh avoidable? Armenian PM Pashinyan answers 6 questions

• Karabakh: truce between Azerbaijan and Armenia broken once again