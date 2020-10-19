Was war in Karabakh avoidable? Armenian PM Pashinyan answers 6 questions

Armenian PM Nikol Pashiyan published a post on Facebook in which he asked himself six questions and answered them briefly.

Here is the full text of his publication:

1. What is this war for? In the name of the status of Karabakh.

2. Could we have avoided this war? Yes, if they surrendered the territories and agreed to the

indefinite status of Karabakh for an indefinite period, and the absence of mechanisms for further adjusting the status.

3. Could we achieve an acceptable status for Karabakh or some other position through negotiations? No, because the last opportunity to do this was lost in 2011 in Kazan.

4. Can we stop this war? In theory, yes, with a slightly worse version formula mentioned in point 2.

5. Can a war resolve the status of Karabakh? Yes, if we succeed in the war.

6. Can we succeed in war? Yes, if we focus our entire national potential around this goal and sincerely and selflessly move towards it.