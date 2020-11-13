ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Karabakh, 2020
Karabakh, 2020

Armenian residents of Karabakh regions to be turned over to Azerbaijan burning their homes, property

In Nagorno-Karabakh, residents of regions that are to come under the control of Azerbaijan are setting fire to their property before leaving.

On November 10, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed a statement on the cessation of hostilities.  Russia, as a guarantor of the security of the region, has brought peacekeeping troops into the conflict zone.

Under the trilateral agreement, some areas that were previously under the control of the Armenian side are to be transferred to Azerbaijan. The Aghdam region returns to Azerbaijan until November 20.  Until November 15, Armenia returns the Karvachar (Kelbajar) region, and until December 1 – Berdzor (Lachin) region.
The south of Karabakh, occupied during the fighting, as well as the city of Shushi, remains with Azerbaijan.

Now there is an evacuation of local residents from these regions of Karabakh. On the highway connecting Armenia and Karabakh, kilometer-long traffic jams have formed due to the huge number of cars leaving Karabakh. People are taking out everything they can – furniture, animals, household utensils.

Photos and videos of residents of these places who leave their homes have also appeared on social media.

