Georgian expert: Georgia must maintain strictest neutrality

Tornike Sharashenidze, professor at the Georgian Institute of Public Affairs, believes that hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Karabakh will not escalate into a full-scale war, and that Georgia’s main task is to maintain neutrality.

“We must maintain strictest neutrality and not allow anyone to accuse us of anything and involve us into anything,” Sharashenidze told JAMnews.

•Op-ed: “Georgians have chance to rethink past, rebuild relations with Ossetians”

•Is Georgia changing its position on the Karabakh conflict?

According to him, if the conflict does not escalate into a full-blown war, the current hostilities will not affect Georgia. Meanwhile, a large war is unlikely, because “violation of the status quo does not benefit Russia.”

According to Sharashenidze, in the event of an escalation of the conflict and its transformation into a full-scale war, the main risk for the country will be the spread and “spill-over” of the conflict to Georgia. First of all, in the form of a stream of refugees. Moreover, according to him, pipelines passing through the country will be at a certain risk.

When asked if there is a threat that Russia will demand a military corridor to Armenia through Georgia, Sharashenidze replied: “I hope it will not come to that. It will not be easy for Russia itself, which has to take into consideration the US interests in the region. ”