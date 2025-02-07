Eldest son of Ivanishvili buys apartment in Tokyo and meets with Georgia’s ambassador to Japan – Japanese media

Ivanishvili’s son buys apartment in Tokyo

The Japanese outlet Shūkan Bunshun has released an investigative report on Uta Ivanishvili, the eldest son of Bidzina Ivanishvili, describing him as “the eldest son of a pro-Putin dictator spotted in Japan.” According to their claims, Uta Ivanishvili met with Georgian Ambassador Teimuraz Lejava at a restaurant.

The outlet also published photos of the meeting, showing Lejava, while Uta Ivanishvili’s face is concealed. According to the report, the meeting lasted about an hour, and at the end, Lejava handed Ivanishvili a large black bag, saying, “Don’t open it here, I hope this will be useful to you.”

Shūkan Bunshun’s investigation focuses on Uta Ivanishvili’s activities in Japan over the past year. The report states that in summer 2024, he purchased a luxury apartment worth 500–550 million yen (approximately $3.5 million) in a central district of Tokyo.

Translation of Shūkan Bunshun’s Article by Studio Monitor

The eldest son of Bidzina Ivanishvili, who has deepened ties with Russia and become the target of Western economic sanctions, is somehow residing in Japan.

In a corner of a restaurant in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district, two men sat across from each other, engaged in conversation. This crowded restaurant, bathed in warm light, was the only place where a language other than the local one was spoken. One man was dressed in an elegant blazer made of high-quality fabric, while the other wore a leather jacket and sweatpants. He had a beard, but his large eyes gave him a boyish appearance.

After an hour-long conversation, the man in sportswear stood up and addressed his companion: “Thank you!”

Both men spoke in Georgian. As they parted, the man in the jacket handed him a large black bag and said: “Don’t open it here. I hope this will be useful to you.”

The man in sportswear took the bag and left the restaurant, while the man in the jacket watched him go.

Secret meeting with ambassador

The man in the jacket turned out to be Teimuraz Lejava, Georgia’s ambassador to Japan, and his companion—the son of former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Georgia lies on the border between Eastern Europe and Asia, with a population of 3.7 million and a land area one-fifth the size of Japan.

The country gained independence in 1991 after the collapse of the Soviet Union and was granted EU candidate status in 2023. However, it is currently experiencing significant upheaval, with large-scale protests met by police crackdowns and arrests.

Political Crisis Rages in Georgia

The ruling political party, Georgian Dream, founded in 2012, is becoming increasingly authoritarian. The party is pro-Russian, a stance opposed by much of the population, which seeks EU membership.

Georgian Dream won the October 2024 parliamentary elections, but the European Parliament accused the party of election fraud, fueling further protests.

In December 2024, the inauguration of a new president backed by Georgian Dream took place, intensifying political tensions.

Bidzina Ivanishvili – The Shadow Dictator

The founder of Georgian Dream is billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili. Sanshiro Hosaka, author of Russia as an Intelligence Nation and a researcher at the Estonian Centre for International Defence and Security, explains:

“Ivanishvili is one of the oligarchs who amassed wealth through banking in Russia during the 1990s, following the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 2012, he obtained Georgian citizenship, founded Georgian Dream, and became prime minister, but stepped down a year later.

Since then, he has ruled the country from the shadows, using his personal wealth. It is said that his fortune equals one-third of Georgia’s GDP.

Georgia, part of which remains under Russian occupation, has long severed diplomatic ties with the Kremlin. Yet Ivanishvili maintains connections with oligarchs close to Putin, and his family members continue to do business in Russia.”

A 2020 U.S. National Security Strategy report states: “Ivanishvili is a close ally of Putin and plays a role in destabilizing Georgia on Russia’s behalf.”

Playing ‘mafia’ and parties with Russians

In spring 2024, Georgian Dream passed the “Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence.” Under this law, organizations receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad must register in a special registry. The law was labeled “Russian” because it closely resembles Russia’s foreign agent law.

The law’s adoption halted Georgia’s EU accession process. In December 2024, the U.S. imposed economic sanctions on Ivanishvili and froze his assets in the country.

Shortly after, Uta Ivanishvili, Bidzina Ivanishvili’s eldest son, founded a company in Tbilisi named “ATU” and became its sole shareholder. His mother also established a new company. Reports emerged suggesting that Ivanishvili transferred his assets to his wife and children to evade sanctions.

Uta Ivanishvili, who is accused of sanction evasion, included some unexpected wording in his new company’s founding documents.

Currently, he is in Japan.

Bidzina Ivanishvili has four children, including Uta, but much about their lives remains a mystery. There were rumors that Uta would enter politics, but there is no public information about him having a permanent job, apart from managing part of his father’s business and holding shares.

It is believed that Uta is based in Hong Kong and France, with no apparent connection to Japan.

So what is 32-year-old Uta Ivanishvili doing in Japan?

Our investigation has revealed that Ivanishvili’s eldest son purchased a luxury residential complex in central Tokyo last year.

He appears to be an ordinary, friendly young man who mostly gets around on foot or by train and does not seem to lead an extravagant lifestyle. He enjoys Japanese fashion brands such as Bathing Ape and Onitsuka Tiger.

He prefers staying at home and playing games but occasionally goes to the gym and the beach. He eats Japanese food and has a sweet tooth, particularly for chocolate and cookies. He also enjoys alcohol.

He is active on social media, uses dating apps to expand his social circle, and attends international exchange events held in Tokyo bars.

He enjoys playing ‘Mafia’ and often grumbles during the game: “I’m terrible at lying.” Sometimes, he hosts parties with his Russian friends.

He seems to have been away from his homeland for a long time but says he contacts his parents at least every few weeks.

His lifestyle is typical of young people who enjoy living abroad. However, his wealth and lifestyle don’t seem to match up.

Our publication has obtained the property registration document for the apartment Uta purchased last year.

The apartment is located in a prestigious district of Tokyo, on the top floor of a high-end residential building, with a floor area of approximately 115 square meters.

According to the registration records, Uta—who previously resided in another expensive Tokyo residence—purchased the property without a mortgage on June 27, 2024.

Real estate expert’s comment:

“This is a corner apartment on the top floor of a building constructed in 2010. It offers a full range of amenities, including a guest room and a private spa. This is a highly sought-after property that typically sells out within months. Last year, its market price was around 500–550 million yen (approximately $3.5 million).”

At just 32 years old, Uta Ivanishvili has enough assets to buy a 500-million-yen apartment in cash. However, experts question the timing of the purchase.

In May 2024, the Georgian Parliament, controlled by Bidzina Ivanishvili, ignored mass public protests and passed the “Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence.”

Due to Georgia’s democratic backsliding, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for personal sanctions against Ivanishvili. In response, the Georgian government introduced tax breaks for repatriating assets to Georgia—allegedly to protect Ivanishvili’s foreign holdings.

In June 2024, amidst this turmoil, Uta purchased real estate in Japan.

Western economic sanctions were imposed in December 2024, just six months after his apartment purchase.

There are suspicions that Uta Ivanishvili’s luxury condominium purchase in Tokyo was part of Bidzina Ivanishvili’s asset transfer scheme, shifting his wealth to his wife and children to evade sanctions.

Another noteworthy aspect is Uta Ivanishvili’s connections.

Returning to the restaurant scene, on January 24, 2025, Teimuraz Lejava, Georgia’s ambassador to Japan, held a secret meeting with Uta Ivanishvili.

Lejava is a prominent diplomat who has spent many years in Japan and has worked for major Japanese corporations. His humorous social media posts have made him popular among Japanese audiences, with around 350,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter).

In November 2024, he was appointed an international affairs correspondent for Ibaraki City, where he spent his childhood.

Lejava’s diplomatic activities drew attention in 2019, when Matsuma, a major restaurant chain, introduced the Georgian dish “Shkmeruli” to its menu. Lejava played an active role in promoting the dish on social media and in the press.

During his restaurant meeting with Ivanishvili, Lejava was showing him a Matsuma advertisement for Shkmeruli on his phone—perhaps an attempt to demonstrate his influence.

However, this meeting was far more than just a casual gathering between a diplomat and a young man.

Ambassador Lejava gained credibility in Japan by condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, he is now actively spreading Bidzina Ivanishvili’s propaganda, reinforcing his ties with Russia.

Furthermore, if he has personal connections with Uta Ivanishvili, who has inherited part of his father’s wealth and influence, it raises serious concerns about his role.

The Japanese public, as well as political and business circles, have generally viewed Lejava favorably, as he gained popularity through soft-power diplomacy on social media.

However, this makes them more vulnerable to pro-Ivanishvili narratives, should Lejava choose to use his influence to promote propaganda defending Bidzina Ivanishvili.

What was the purpose of Uta Ivanishvili’s stay in Japan, and what is his relationship with the ambassador?

A journalist tracking Uta’s movements spotted him dining with a woman at Sushizanmai in Tokyo on February 2. When Ivanishvili was alone, the journalist approached him and spoke in Russian and English:

— Are you Mr. Uta? Do you speak Japanese?

— Yes, I speak a little Japanese.

— How long have you been living in Japan?

— Two and a half years.

— Do you work?

— Yes, I’m a video game designer.

When asked about his new company and relationship with his family, Ivanishvili’s tone changed sharply.

— Did you establish the company “ATU”?

— No.

— Your father is under U.S. sanctions.

— So what?!

— Do you own an apartment in Tokyo?

— Maybe yes, maybe no.

— Did you meet with Ambassador Lejava?

— Yes.

— Are you aware of the current situation in Georgia?

— I don’t live in Georgia, no comment.

He refused to give a full interview and left the premises at the end of the conversation.

The publication also contacted Teimuraz Lejava, sending questions about the purpose of the meeting and Ivanishvili’s gift, but the ambassador did not respond.

Sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili were imposed by the Biden administration. If President Trump continues the sanctions policy, Uta and other family members could also be targeted.

Japan’s role in the sanctions

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has only made one statement regarding the situation in Georgia, saying that it is “closely monitoring developments and is increasingly concerned about the situation.”

Sanshiro Hosaka, author of “Russia as an Intelligence Nation” and a researcher at the Estonian Centre for International Defence and Security, commented:

“After the U.S. announced sanctions against Ivanishvili late last year, Uta, who resides in Japan, registered a company in Georgia and transferred his father’s offshore assets there with minimal taxation. The dictator’s assets are being remotely managed from Japan. I hope Japan does not become the target of deliberate restrictions.”