Jailed Azerbaijani peace activist: 'They want to kill me'

Ill-treatment of Bahruz Samedov

Bahruz Samedov, a doctoral student at Charles University, researcher and peace activist from Azerbaijan accused of high treason, has been held in solitary confinement for a month and a half in Correctional Facility No. 11.

His grandmother, Zibeyda Osmanova, told Meydan TV that the prison authorities extended Samedov’s stay in the “punishment cell” without explanation.

“Bahruz said he was supposed to stay there for two weeks, but they told him he would remain under closed conditions for a month and a half. He is not allowed to go for walks or communicate with other inmates. Later, they plan to transfer him to a prison complex in the village of Umbaki. He says they want to kill him,” Osmanova said.

Osmanova expressed deep concern for her grandson’s life, saying Samedov had twice attempted suicide and recently told her he was having the same thoughts again.

His lawyer, Zibeyda Sadigova, is preparing to file a complaint with the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner.

Bahruz Samedov after a hearing at Baku’s Sabail District Court | photo: Nurlan Libre

Bahruz Samedov was detained on 21 August 2024 by officers of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service. He has been charged under Article 274 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code — high treason — accused of spying for Armenia. On 23 June 2025, the Baku Serious Crimes Court sentenced Samedov to 15 years in prison. He denies the charges and maintains his innocence. Samedov’s defenders note that the trial was held behind closed doors and that the evidence presented was never made public.

Who is Bahruz Samedov?

Samedov was a doctoral student at the Faculty of Political Science at Charles University in the Czech Republic.

He is the author of critical studies on the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the peace process, and the region’s political system, as well as publications sharply criticising the Azerbaijani government.

His articles have been published by independent media outlets, including OC Media, Eurasianet and the Baku Research Institute.

International reaction

International organisations Scholars at Risk and Amnesty International have called the arrest politically motivated, stating that Bahruz Samedov is being punished for his academic work and criticism of the authorities.

FIDH and the Human Rights House Foundation noted that the espionage charges brought against Samedov and other researchers are based on "fabricated evidence."

Official reaction

The Azerbaijani Penitentiary Service and the State Security Service have not made any official statements regarding the case.

