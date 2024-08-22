Persecution of the opposition, LGBT ban, and Georgia’s integrity – Bidzina Ivanishvili’s statement

Ivanishvili against opposition and LGBT

Persecution of one of the leaders of the Georgian opposition, the National Movement party (founded by the imprisoned former president Mikheil Saakashvili), and its affiliated parties.

Ban on “LGBT propaganda.”

Constitutional amendments to restore the country’s territorial integrity.

These were the main points of the speech by the honorary chairman of the ruling party Georgian Dream, oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, at a regional party event in Mtskheta near Tbilisi on the evening of August 21, which marked the start of the pre-election campaign for the parliamentary elections on October 26.

Ivanishvili urged attendees to vote for Georgian Dream in the elections to secure a constitutional majority in parliament and achieve these three goals.

His speech was almost identical to the statement published by the Political Council of Georgian Dream on August 20.

Ivanishvili addressed voters from behind a transparent armored barrier.

Details: What exactly did Bidzina Ivanishvili say?

Condemn the leaders and members of the National Movement party

“The main reason why Georgian Dream needs a constitutional majority in parliament is to prosecute the National Movement, to rid the country once and for all of the heavy affliction that has plagued it for two decades.

We will initiate legal proceedings to ban both the National Movement and all its affiliated parties and successors.

There are many legitimate reasons for this. The National Movement has committed numerous crimes against its own country and people. During their time in power, their hallmarks were authoritarianism, murder and torture, business racketeering, seizure of television channels, election fraud, and many other crimes that cannot go unpunished.

In 2008, they dragged Georgia into a war, resulting in our country losing 20 percent of its territory. Over 400 of our citizens died, and more than 30,000 people became internally displaced.

But the biggest problem is that the collective National Movement is pushing Georgia towards unrest and war. Therefore, the trial against them becomes even more relevant.

We will not allow the country to constantly tread a minefield. For this, it is necessary to hold the National Movement accountable.

The October 26 elections should be a ‘Nuremberg Trial’ for the National Movement. A constitutional majority of the Georgian people will deliver the right verdict to this group of stateless politicians, this foreign agency, which carries out various anti-state mandates.

If we obtain a constitutional majority, no external protection will be able to save the National Movement from deserved punishment”.

Restrictions for those identifying as LGBT

“The second reason why we need a constitutional majority in parliament is to pass the “Family Values and Protection of Minors” law. This law aims to amend the constitution to combat LGBT propaganda and other manifestations of pseudo-liberal ideology.

In Georgia, the constitution will prohibit so-called same-sex civil partnerships, adoption by LGBT couples, gender reassignment surgeries, LGBT propaganda in media and schools, and so on.

Anti-Christian forces are attempting to destroy national, state, and personal identities. Their goal is to make individuals devoid of dignity and morality.

They seek to create people without any national, religious, or even personal identity. Such a person would not even be sure whether they are a man or a woman.

Pseudo-liberal ideology has already had the worst consequences for many countries. Therefore, we must resist its spread in Georgia, regardless of the external pressure on this issue”.

Restoring Georgia’s integrity through territorial reorganization

The political situation in the world and our region is rapidly changing. At any moment, the issue of restoring Georgia’s territorial integrity could come to the forefront, which will require amendments to the constitution.

To restore territorial integrity, the country’s governance system and territorial structure will need to be revised, which cannot be done without constitutional changes.

The collective “National Movement” will undoubtedly oppose national interests even on this issue and will create obstacles to restoring territorial integrity, which must be avoided.

Accordingly, the “Georgian Dream” must have a constitutional majority in the next parliament to implement the necessary constitutional changes for restoring the country’s territorial integrity without obstacles if needed.

Bidzina Ivanishvili at a “Georgian Dream” event in Mtskheta, which launched the ruling party’s election campaign. Photo from the party’s public archive

Georgian identity

There is one more, fourth issue whose resolution could significantly impact the protection of Georgian identity and national values. Consultations on this matter are ongoing.

We will share our positions on this topic soon.

Preventing chaos and preserving peace

The most crucial issue for which “Georgian Dream” needs a constitutional majority is maintaining peace in the country.

Everything will be in vain if Georgia cannot preserve peace. A single small mistake could lead to losing the country, which must be avoided under any circumstances.

The war in the region is expected to end by 2025. The most important thing is to endure these few months without falling into chaos or opening a second front in Georgia, and to keep the country safe.

Once the war is over, no one and nothing will be able to threaten Georgia’s national interests.

