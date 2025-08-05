Italian senator on Georgian political prisoners

On 4 August, during a hearing in the Italian Senate, Senator Marco Lombardo spoke about the ongoing repression in Georgia, focusing in particular on the cases of Mzia Amaghlobeli and Nino Datashvili. According to him, the two are not criminals, but political prisoners — and “Georgian Dream is a regime.”

What Marco Lombardo said

“I would like to present to the Senate the case of Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli. She was arrested in January after slapping police officer Irakli Dgebuadze. The slap came in response to physical abuse, insults, and being spat on. She was denied water and access to the toilet.

This slap led to her arrest, which has now lasted seven months. She faces up to seven years in prison.

Today, she was offered a plea deal — a chance to go free — but she refused, saying it would be like ‘being buried alive.’

I would like to read her closing words in court, which show extraordinary courage:

‘Don’t lose heart! I believe in you. I believe that no matter how hostile or dangerous your environment, your every step will be dignified and aimed at defending freedom of thought and speech.’

Let me repeat: Mzia faces up to seven years in prison for a single slap.

And today, the court postponed her sentencing until 6 August.

On 4 August, the court hearing in the case of Mzia Amaghlobeli — director and founder of the independent Georgian media outlets Batumelebi and Netgazeti — lasted just 30 minutes. Amaghlobeli gave her final statement, after which the judge adjourned the hearing until 2 p.m. on 6 August. The verdict is expected to be announced then.

Another political prisoner, Nino Datashvili — a teacher — may be transferred to a psychiatric hospital on the grounds of “mental instability.” But her mind is clear, free, and independent.

Her voice may tremble with emotion, but her spirit is unbroken — she refuses to bow to injustice. The use of mental health as a weapon of political repression is a hallmark of authoritarian regimes.

Nino Datashvili was arrested on 20 June in connection with an incident that took place on 9 June at Tbilisi City Court. She is charged under Article 353, Part 3 of Georgia’s Criminal Code — assaulting a public official while they are carrying out their duties, specifically an attack on a court bailiff. The offence carries a penalty of either a fine or a prison term of 4 to 7 years. On 2 August, the human rights group Partnership for Human Rights reported that the prosecution had requested a psychiatric evaluation of Datashvili, an activist and teacher. The court approved the request. According to her lawyers, if Datashvili refuses to undergo the assessment, the authorities may impose coercive measures. “This means the court has authorised the forced transfer of Nino Datashvili to a psychiatric facility,” said her lawyer, Tamar Gabodze.

Mzia Amaghlobeli and Nino Datashvili are not criminals — they are political prisoners. Georgian Dream is not a legitimate government, but a regime.

When some members of the Italian government say they’ve met with representatives of the Georgian “government” because “we cannot leave the Georgian government in Russia’s hands,” I think: our duty — our moral responsibility — is not to protect the Georgian government, but to make sure the Georgian people are not left in Russia’s hands.

These young people are asking for nothing more than democracy, freedom, and peace.

Our task is to say to them:

“Be strong — you are not alone!”“

