IRI public opinion polls in Georgia

“The country is moving in the wrong direction, the economic situation in families has deteriorated”, a vast majority of respondents during a survey by the International Republican Institute (IRI) said.

Among the most popular individuals and parties are mainly those associated with the government, with the exception of the first-ranked Patriarch.

According to the IRI poll, former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia (65%) is behind Patriarch-Catholicos Ilia II (89%). Next come the mayor of Tbilisi Kakhi Kaladze (54%) and the leader of the opposition party European Georgia David Bakradze (52%). In fifth place is Nika Melia, leader of the United National Movement opposition party (42%) who is currently in prison awaiting trial.

More respondents supported the ruling party

To the question: “Who would you vote for in the parliamentary elections if they were held next Sunday?”, 35% of respondents answered that they would vote for the ruling Georgian Dream party.

18% chose opposition bloc United National Movement – United Opposition, associated with ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili; this political group is the main confrontation of the authorities in Georgia.

The ratings of other parties and associations are as follows:

European Georgia – 3%

Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 3%

Girchi – More Freedom (Zurab Japaridze) – 2%

Alliance of Patriots – 2%

Labor Party – 2%

Citizens – 2%

Lelo – 1%

other parties – one percent;

none of the parties – 10%

Don’t know / refuse to answer – 15%

Most disapprove of the country’s direction of development

Only 30% of the respondents answered that the country is developing in the right direction, 11% do not know or have no answer to the question.

59% of the population thinks the country is developing in the wrong direction.

Most respondents consider unemployment to be the biggest problem in Georgia:

unemployment (65%)

high prices (37%)

Poverty (26%);

COVID-19 (16%)

76% of the population are confident that the economic situation in the country has worsened, of which 39% believe that it has worsened dramatically.

Votes for and against early elections. The majority does not support the boycott of the opposition

45% of the population fully or partially support the opposition’s demand for early elections. The same percentage – 45% – do not support this requirement in full or in part.

35 percent of the population called the parliamentary elections held on October 31, 2020, in whole or in part, unfair and non-transparent. 25 percent supported the opposite version – the elections were completely fair and honest.

The poll shows that 42 percent of the population strongly disagrees with the opposition parties boycotting parliament. Some or all of this decision is supported by 26 percent

The assessment of the success of the authorities in the fight against the pandemic has decreased by 20 percent

When asked how satisfied people are with the government’s response to the pandemic, votes were distributed as follows: 44 percent said they were somewhat satisfied, and 20 percent were very dissatisfied.

At the same time, during a survey in June 2020, 79 percent of respondents were satisfied with the government’s actions in connection with the pandemic, and in February 2021 – only 59 percent. That is, the number of those who were satisfied with the government’s policy in this area decreased by 20 percent.

39 percent are completely unhappy with the government’s actions in the fight against the pandemic.

39 percent of the population says they will not get the coronavirus vaccine. And 24 percent say they will, but “after a while.”

The greatest trust is in the army and the church

Among the institutions, the highest level of trust among citizens is enjoyed by the Georgian army (82 percent) and the church (79 percent).

Then comes the media – 64 percent trust them and 30 percent don’t trust them, and the police – 54 percent trust them and 39 percent don’t trust them.

Citizens have the least degree of trust in political parties, the president of the country, the National Bank, the parliament of Georgia and the education system.

The biggest threat is Russia, followed by Azerbaijan and Turkey



88 percent of respondents said that Russia is the biggest political threat to Georgia.

Seven percent are sure that Azerbaijan is the biggest political threat.

According to the respondents, data on other countries that may pose a threat to Georgia:

Turkey – seven percent;

USA – five percent;

Iran – four percent;

Armenia – three percent;

China – two percent;

Ukraine – less than one percent;

European Union – less than one percent;

none of the countries – less than one percent;

I don’t know or refuse to answer – three percent.



36 percent of the population support further dialogue with Russia, while 14 percent are categorically opposed.

More trust in pro-government media



When asked, “What television news and information on political topics do you trust the most?” 45 percent of respondents named TV Imedi, which has a reputation as a pro-government channel. 30 percent named the opposition channel Mtavari Arkhi.

The study was conducted from 2 to 26 February 2021 by order of the Research Center of the International Republican Institute. A total of 1,500 people were interviewed eligible to vote