Georgia

Food prices rise sharply in Georgia on back of high inflation

Over the past year, prices for basic food products have significantly increased in Georgia. The biggest price increases were for butter, coffee and sugar. The least rise in prices was for meat and meat products. Prices for oil products increased by 35.8 percent, bread – by 7.7 percent.

The annual inflation rate was 7.2 percent.

This is the highest figure in the last two years.

In 2021, inflation continues to rise, in March the figure was 4.2 percent compared to the previous month.

Changes in the inflation rate in Georgia since 2019, data from the National Statistical Office

The prices for the following food products increased the most:

  • oil and fats (35.8 percent)
  • coffee, tea and cocoa (13.7 percent)
  • sugar, jam and other sweets (13.0 percent)
  • fish (12.2 percent)
  • milk, cheese and eggs (8.5 percent)
  • bread and bakery products (7.7 percent)
  • mineral water, soft drinks and natural juices (5 percent)
  • meat and meat products (4 percent)

