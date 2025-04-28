Iranian president’s visit to Azerbaijan: strengthening ties and addressing issues

Official visit of Iranian president to Azerbaijan

Today, on 28 April, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is paying an official visit to Baku at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The aim of the visit is to normalise relations, which have become strained in recent years, and to expand opportunities for cooperation in the economic, trade, energy, and transport sectors.

Pezeshkian’s visit is primarily aimed at strengthening historical, cultural, and social ties. In an interview with Azerbaijani state television, he described Iran as a “second homeland” for Azerbaijanis. New agreements in the fields of transport, energy, and the economy are expected to be signed during the visit.

Visit amid issues

In recent years, relations between Iran and Azerbaijan have faced various challenges:

Despite all this, recent joint military exercises and high-level meetings have helped to restore ties.

Agenda of the visit

The main areas to be discussed during Pezeshkian’s visit to Baku include:

Transport: The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and projects for building road bridges over the Araz River.

The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and projects for building road bridges over the Araz River. Economic and trade cooperation: Ways to increase trade turnover between the two countries.

Ways to increase trade turnover between the two countries. Energy: Issues related to the transit of Russian gas through Iran to Azerbaijan.

Issues related to the transit of Russian gas through Iran to Azerbaijan. Security: The impact of Azerbaijan’s relations with Israel and the Zangezur Corridor project.

Pezeshkian’s background

Masoud Pezeshkian was elected president of Iran in 2024. He is an ethnic Azerbaijani, which may contribute to his efforts to establish closer and friendlier relations with Azerbaijan. In his speeches, Pezeshkian openly highlights his Azerbaijani heritage.

Expected outcomes

The main expectations from the visit are:

Signing cooperation agreements.

Strengthening historical and cultural ties.

Supporting regional stability.

However, issues related to Israel and the Zangezur Corridor could pose challenges during the negotiations.