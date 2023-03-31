Diplomatic duel between Azerbaijan and Iran

Tensions between Azerbaijan and its southern neighbor are on the rise. An exchange of accusations took place between the military departments of the two countries. Later, diplomats joined the diplomatic duel directly – the Foreign Ministries of both countries. Russia came up with an initiative to mediate between Azerbaijan and Iran on the issue of settling differences. According to political scientist Elkhan Shahinoglu, Russia’s mediation has never been in favor of Azerbaijan.

Statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has issued a statement containing a response to the statements of the commander of the ground forces of the Iranian Army Kiyumars Heydari.

The statement reads that “in his absurd fabrications, K. Heydari claims that there are supposedly “Zionist” forces in Azerbaijan and that in the 44-day Patriotic War Azerbaijan used ISIS terrorists brought from Syria, who, according to him, are still are within the country.”

Heydari also said that Iran will not allow changes on the border with Armenia.

“First of all, we declare that the accusations of the Iranian side about the presence of any foreign forces on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan are groundless and completely unacceptable. There are no foreign elements on the territory of Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in its statement.

The ministry reminds Heydari that “Armenia has kept the territory of Azerbaijan under occupation for 30 years, including the 132-kilometer section of the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border, but Tehran has never made accusations against Armenia.”

“On the contrary, during this period the Iranian-Armenian brotherhood strengthened. And today it is no secret to anyone that France and Iran are Armenia’s main allies in the world,” the ministry said.

“In response to accusations that Azerbaijan allegedly used ISIS terrorists in the 44-day Patriotic War, we declare that the valiant Azerbaijani army single-handedly liberated our lands from occupation, creating a record of victory. K. Heydari’s statement is nothing but ridiculous accusation and slander. The accusation by a high-ranking military state that supports terrorism, which appears in the commission of terrorist acts in various countries of the world, is simply ridiculous,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated.

Iran demands clarification

At a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Tel Aviv, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that “Azerbaijan and Israel should act together against Iran.”

Cohen noted that Iran threatens security in the region, finances terrorism, and destabilizes the Middle East.

“We must stand against Iran together. Prevent the expansion of Iran’s nuclear capabilities,” Eli Cohen added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasir Kenani assessed the Israeli minister’s speech as “an anti-Iranian agreement and the formation of a united front against Iran.”

“The proposal of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Zionist regime to create a united anti-Iranian front, as well as the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan entitled “A new stage of strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Zionist regime” implicitly confirms the anti-Iranian direction. Therefore, we demand explanations from the Azerbaijani authorities,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Kenani noted that the statement signed by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Israel is a “united front against Iran”, as well as a document that reflects “vile intentions to change the borders of Azerbaijan.”

He assessed it as a threat to Iran’s national security and strongly condemned the statement.

Kenani emphasized the indestructible historical and religious ties between the Iranian and Azerbaijani peoples.

He added that Iran has always tried to prevent the efforts of those who wished to bring discord between peoples.

“We expect that the two neighboring countries and the Azerbaijani authorities will avoid the trap of enemies. Ties between our two countries are expanding. It is clear that Iran cannot remain indifferent to the attempts of the Zionist regime to use the territory of Azerbaijan against itself,” Kenani concluded.

Azerbaijan accuses Iran of assassination attempt on MP

On Tuesday, March 28, unknown persons carried out an armed attack on a member of the Azerbaijani parliament, Fazil Mustafa, who is known for his anti-Iranian stance.

The deputy received two bullet wounds, was hospitalized, underwent two operations, nothing threatens his life now.

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan classified this attempt as a terrorist act.

Today, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that the initial results of the investigation into the terrorist attack against Fazil Mustafa point to Iran.

Russia wants to mediate

During a meeting of Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Hussein Amir Abdullahian in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Minister offered his country’s mediation services to resolve tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan. Lavrov expressed confidence that this tension is temporary.

According to Elkhan Shahinoglu, one should not expect anything else from Russia, except for the analogy of mediation between Azerbaijan and Armenia:

“Russian mediation has never been in favor of Azerbaijan. Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran do not need a mediator.

If Iran stops its provocative steps against our country, starts investigating the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran and informs Baku about it, then the tension will subside. But Tehran does none of the above.

The Kremlin as a mediator will not press Iran to comply with these demands. On the contrary, it will increase pressure on Azerbaijan with Iran.”