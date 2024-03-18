"We will always support the territorial integrity of Georgia" - president of Azerbaijan

Irakli Kobakhidze and Ilham Aliyev

Georgian prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze met with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev in Baku. During a joint press conference, Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan will always support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.

Irakli Kobakhidze arrived in Azerbaijan on March 16. In addition to meeting the president of Azerbaijan, the Georgian prime minister also met with Azerbaijani prime minister Ali Asadov. Accompanying Kobakhidze was a delegation including the first deputy prime minister, minister of economy and sustainable development Levan Davitashvili, and the minister of foreign affairs, Ilia Darchiashvili.

Statement by Ilham Aliyev

“We have always made statements supporting the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of each other’s borders, supported each other during votes in relevant international organizations. This support will continue in the future.

Over the past years, we have made significant statements supporting each other in international organizations and will continue to do so. The sovereignty and territorial integrity of no country can be altered. The norms of international law must be the same for all, and discrimination should not be practiced. Azerbaijan was occupied for many years and managed to liberate its territories.

The visit of the head of a friendly neighboring country is very important. After this meeting, our relations will evolve into greater friendship because it is friendship that binds people. We, two friends and neighbors, will move forward together and jointly address all issues,” said Aliyev.

Statement by Irakli Kobakhidze

“Our countries and peoples are bound by centuries-old historical friendship, and, of course, this is the solid foundation that underlies our strategic partnership between our two states. And I am confident that our relations will continue in the future in the same spirit. Today, we have a very high level of political, economic, and cultural cooperation.

I would like to thank Azerbaijan and president Aliyev again for his very decisive support of our sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for reiterating this support today. Georgia has always been a very resolute supporter of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” said Kobakhidze.