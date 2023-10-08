Aliyev in Tbilisi

On October 8, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Georgia with a government delegation on a working visit, which was unexpected for many, as it was not announced in advance.

After meeting with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, the Azerbaijani President stated that “peace in the South Caucasus has not been established yet” and this was one of the topics of conversation with Garibashvili.

According to his proposal, if Armenia agrees, trilateral meetings could be held in Georgia.

At the joint press conference, Irakli Garibashvili dwelt on the “strategic partnership” between Georgia and Azerbaijan and stated that cooperation between the two countries is successful in all spheres.

Statement by Ilham Aliyev



“Challenges still remain, problems still exist, peace has not yet been established in the South Caucasus. The South Caucasus needs peace. Now is the time to support the integrity of Georgia, just as Georgia supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Today we talked about the normalization of the situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The second war that took place in Nagorno-Karabakh last month led to the restoration of our territorial integrity.

And today we should actively work on a peace agreement with Armenia. I hope that we will achieve this and thus create a political environment and a situation in the South Caucasus where trilateral cooperation involving Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will develop.

This will be successful cooperation in energy, trade, investments and many other areas. We missed this opportunity because Azerbaijan was occupied for many years, and this did not allow us to make steps towards normalization. But the time has come not to miss this opportunity.

We need Georgia’s involvement in this situation, and I thank Mr. Prime Minister for being willing to help us and offer us the role of mediator, and we expect the same from Armenia. If Armenia gives its consent, we will immediately start bilateral and trilateral meetings here in Georgia with the help of the relevant agencies”.

Statement by Irakli Garibashvili



“We had a conversation on trade and economic issues, discussed cooperation in energy, transportation, logistics. Azerbaijan is one of the main trade partners of Georgia, last year it was among the top 5.

This year the trade turnover has increased by 15%, the volume of cargo transportation has also increased. In general, I would like to note that we are cooperating very successfully on all issues.

We have considered the prospects of development of the Middle Corridor. We are working in coordination with Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to develop this corridor very quickly, which involves modernization of railroads, expansion and construction of ports, modernization and development of roads.

We have already started the works, which will be completed by the end of 2024.

We are also starting the construction of the new port of Anaklia very soon. After the completion of the last phase, the port will have a capacity of 100 million tons.

Also, the construction of the East-West Expressway will be completed soon.

We are cooperating with Azerbaijan in all these projects.

Also, another project of strategic importance – Baku-Tbilisi-Kars – will be completed in a few months.

We have a very clear perspective, a long term view. We want to have a long-term strategic partnership and friendship with Azerbaijan.

A peace agreement in the South Caucasus will contribute to the establishment of a long-term peace that will bring prosperity to our peoples: Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Georgia has always taken a neutral, impartial position. We remain ready to play our role, to contribute to the mediation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which can be direct assistance or the establishment of a friendly format.

Tbilisi is always ready to participate in this process.

Our future should be stable, peaceful, and all three countries of the South Caucasus should be able to independently solve the problems of the region and our further development”.