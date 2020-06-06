Armenia out of sick beds – one man dies who could not be hospitalised

Hospitals in Armenia have run out of beds and are no longer able to receive patients.

200 coronavirus-infected people who need medical help are waiting in line for admission. The growth of patients is only continuing and is far ahead of the number of recovered.

PM Nikol Pashinyan also reported shocking news that a man died who could not be hospitalized on time:

“The reason for being late is twofold. Relatives told the health system accurate information about the patient a little late. The information was received late – and the reaction was late.”

Two more died because they needed emergency intensive care but they could not be given it as the intensive care units are also fully loaded.

According to the Prime Minister, the country has reached a critical state:

“And we are already going through hell. There can only be one solution to this problem: a universal anti-pandemic movement should operate throughout the Republic of Armenia, and each of us should be aware that in the conditions of insufficient places in hospitals, one’s relatives may die.”

On June 6, 547 new cases of infection and the death of 7 people were reported. The total number of infections was 12,364. A total of 190 people could not be saved. Over the last day another 207 patients were cured, their total number is 3,720.

According to Pashinyan, the commandant’s office discussed the issue of introducing strict restrictions, but nevertheless refused such a plan of further action:

“As a result of discussions, we realized that this decision will not lead to the desired results, and this is not a desirable solution, not only because the economic consequences of this decision will be difficult, but also because, by and large, we are convinced, and our monitoring in recent days proves this: the quality of such a quarantine will not such as to lead us to the desired results.”

The state of emergency in Armenia was introduced on March 16 and was twice extended. The last time it was extended until June 13. However, from May 5, the restriction on the movement of people has been lifted; since May 18, almost all enterprises, public transport and even kindergartens have been operating.