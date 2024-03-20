In Azerbaijan, coach convicted of child murder sentenced to 19 years in prison

Mehmаn Khalilov – coach who killed a child

The trial of coach Mehmаn Khalilov, accused in the death of 7-year-old Farid Bakarov during a sambo training session in Sumgayit, Azerbaijan, last April, has concluded. The judge found him guilty of the crime and sentenced him to 19 years in prison.

“Farid was my favorite student. How could I intentionally kill him? Who kills under the camera?! I was not raised to intentionally kill a child.“

What happened?

7-year-old Farid Bakarov

The incident took place on April 29, 2023. Farid Bakarov, born in 2016, suffered a severe injury during training and was hospitalized. However, doctors were unable to save him.

Following the incident, video footage captured by surveillance cameras was circulated on social media. The footage shows the coach striking the young student several times during a sambo training session and throwing him to the ground.

At the trial held in the Sumgayit Court of Serious Crimes, Mehman Khalilov, the defendant, was the first to deliver his ‘last word’. He stated that he did not intentionally kill the child, and the incident occurred due to negligence during training.

7-year-old Farid Bakarov and his brother had been training in sambo with coach Mehmаn Khalilov, a bronze medalist in the European Games, for two months prior to the incident. Farid’s mother was also present at the time.

Following the incident, Mehmаn Khalilov was charged under Article 126.3 of the Criminal Code (intentional infliction of serious bodily harm resulting in death). However, during the investigation, the charges were upgraded to intentional murder.

Closed court proceedings, the final statement, and the verdict

During his final statement in court, Mehmаn Khalilov claimed that false versions were circulated in the media and on social networks, resulting in a misinterpretation of the events in society. He argued that as a result he was unfairly charged with intentional murder.

After a brief deliberation, the judicial panel returned and announced the verdict, sentencing Mehmаn Khalilov to 19 years in prison.

The prosecution contends that 30-year-old Mehmаn Khalilov had a personal relationship with the mother of the boy, Aynura Malikova. It alleges that he intentionally killed the child by beating him.

Aynura Malikova also stated in court that Mehmаn Khalilov killed her son to seek revenge against her.

Ultimately, Khalilov was found guilty under articles 120.2.4 and 120.2.9 of the Criminal Code – intentional murder of a helpless person with particular cruelty.

Mehmаn Khalilov maintains that he did not intentionally kill the child

However, Mehmаn Khalilov denies these allegations.

In his testimony in court, he requested consideration of the fact that the incident occurred during a training session. The child’s mother was well aware of how the training session proceeded.

Mehmаn Khalilov believes that the opposite is true. It was Aynura Malikova who sought revenge against him and provided false testimony against him. Based on her statements, he was charged with intentional murder.

As the legal representative of the victim, Aynura Malikova requested that the court conduct the proceedings in private and objected to the presence of journalists. The judge granted her request. Questioning, examination of documents, etc., were conducted during closed sessions.