In Georgia, the ruling party has launched impeachment proceedings against the president

Impeachment of the Georgian President

The ruling Georgian Dream party is launching impeachment proceedings against the president, party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze said at a briefing on 1 September.

“Georgian Dream will also appeal to the Constitutional Court due to the fact that President Salome Zurabishvili has violated the constitution, he said.

What is the violation of the constitution by the president

According to subparagraph “a” of paragraph 1 of Article 52 of the Constitution of Georgia, the President of Georgia exercises representative powers in foreign relations only with the consent of the government. According to Article 54, paragraph 1 of the constitution, the implementation of the country’s foreign policy is the responsibility of the government.

On 31 August, the Government of Georgia stated that it had not given the President permission to make official visits to other countries and hold meetings with officials there. The statement named Germany, Ukraine, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, Denmark, the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Israel.

The ruling party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze said the reason for the ban was that “Salome Zurabishvili opposes the interests of the country’s European integration”.

However, despite the government ban, Zurabishvili travelled to Germany and met with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on 31 August. She is scheduled to meet with European Council President Charles Michel on 1 September.

On 30 August, the Georgian presidential administration issued a statement saying that Salome Zurabishvili would hold a series of meetings with European leaders in support of granting Georgia the status of a candidate country for EU membership.

“Without the votes of the radical opposition, impeachment has no chance”

“The Georgian Constitution provides for the only effective legal mechanism to respond to gross violations committed by the president – impeachment. It requires the support of 100 parliamentarians, which means that without the votes of the radical opposition there is no chance [the ruling party has 84 seats in parliament – JAMnews].

Despite this, at a meeting of the party’s political council we decided to initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of Georgia. We cannot turn a blind eye to the blatant violations of the constitution as it undermines the rule of law and the democratic constitutional system in the country,” Irakli Kobakhidze said at a briefing.

He also reiterated that “the common agenda of the radical opposition and Salome Zurabishvili is directed against the state interests of Georgia.”

The day before, Kobakhidze spoke about certain “patrons of Salome Zurabishvili and the National Movement” from whom they allegedly “receive guarantees.” “Society has more or less already realised who we are referring to. This is a party of global war,” Kobakhidze said.