While the Georgian government speaks about the lack of transparency in the activities of non-governmental organizations, 71% of state agencies themselves do not publish information about their grants. This is according to a study by the Institute for Development of Freedom of Information (IDFI).

On August 26, 2013, under prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, the Georgian government issued a decree requiring all ministries to publish such information on their “respective electronic resources”. This includes: Annual reports

Names, biographies, and photos of leaders

Information about the person responsible for providing public information and relevant legal acts

Budget details

IDFI reports that 71% of the state agencies they examined (including parliament, government, and ministries) did not publish complete information about grants received and issued in 2023 on their websites, and 65% did not publish an annual report on their activities.

The Institute also notes that none of these agencies provided complete documentation on restaurant and travel expenses, information on vehicles in their inventory with detailed specifications, or a list of freelance positions.

The Georgian government administration has not published financial information since 2014.

Additionally, the Ministry of Culture and Sports has not had a website for over three years.

To illustrate the importance of adopting the “foreign agent” law, the ruling party “Georgian Dream” published data on approximately 500 non-governmental organizations on July 15.

According to this data:

51% of organizations do not have a website.

62% do not list the name of the grantor on their website.

68% do not specify the project name.

97% do not publish an annual report.

70% do not provide information about their team.