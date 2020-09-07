ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgian-Abkhaz conflict
Georgian-Abkhaz conflict

How a church icon caused a Georgian-Abkhaz political scandal and what Russia has to do with it. VIDEO

Georgian politicians brought an icon of the Mother of God to the Ilori Temple in Abkhazia on August 18, 2020.  And on September 5, Abkhaz activists brought her back to the Georgian side.  

How a gift became the main political scandal of August 2020 on the Georgian and Abkhaz sides, and what Russia has to do with it.

Alliance of Patriots makes a stir – what were pro-Russian, Georgian politicians doing in Abkhazia?

Op-Ed: what was achieved with the staged trip of Georgian politicians to Abkhazia?

Russian tourists on their vacation in Abkhazia. Video

About the Georgian-Abkhaz conflict

