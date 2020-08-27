Russian tourists on their vacation in Abkhazia. Video

Abkhazia opened the border to Russian tourists on August 1, 2020 after nearly three months of quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. By mid-August, more than 400,000 people had crossed the border in both directions.

At the same time, a new wave of coronavirus has broken out in Abkhazia, but both tourists and local residents clearly fear missing the tourist season more than the virus.

