How CENN aids rural development with EU support, helping change the lives of Tsalkeli farmers

Davit Markoidze, a farmer from Tsalka, has raised 100,000 seedlings of broccoli, cauliflower, cucumber, tomato and lettuce in his greenhouse this year. His broccoli even reached the southern part of the country, Adygen. Thirty-four year old old farmer Endo Stefaniani is waiting for a harvest of 600 tons of potatoes. This year, Endo is also testing new European seed varieties, so that villagers have access to quality seeds.

In this article we’ll tell you how the farmers have reached this point, and how CENN aids rural development with support from the EU.

Potato cultivation starting with 500 square meters

“There were times when I thought that nothing would work out and it would be better to leave this business, but now I’m actually thinking about expansion,” farmer Endo Stefaniani says. He has an ambitious plan ⁠— he wants to replace imported semi-finished potato products with local varieties.

A difficult hill to climb. But Stefaniani says he is no longer afraid of such difficulties.

Endo Stefaniani’s potato crop, 2022

Before becoming a large-scale farmer, 34-year-old Endo Stefaniani went through long and hard trials.

Fifteen years ago, when he was nineteen, Endo moved from Tbilisi to Tsalka, to the village of Ayazma. Endo loved to work. In a neighboring village, Gumbash, he rented 500 square meters of land and planted 300 kilos of potatoes.

“Potatoes are a culture that requires a lot of work, but if you take good care of them, you will definitely see a harvest. I enjoy working, it’s very interesting to me,” he says.

Slowly Endo began to expand the farm. Land plots were either bought or leased. Endo chose the production of seed potatoes as his main line of work. Foreign varieties were imported from Europe. He tried them himself, observed how they adapted, then sold them on the Georgian market.

Endo Stefanian

“This year I have five new varieties for demonstration, one German and four Dutch. Now I am watching how they will adapt to the climate here, what kind of harvest it might be, then I’ll work on distribution,” Endo explains.

He also allows other farmers to improve the quality of their seed and purchase new varieties at a relatively low price.

Year by year Endo’s farm expanded, as did his customer base. Now Tsalkeli potato seed is sold all over the country.

The farm now covers 27 hectares – 10 hectares of his property, and 17 hectares leased.

Endo grows more than just potatoes, in fact.

“Because the land requires crop rotation in order not to be exhausted, this year I will sow barley or wheat, then potatoes again and so on. However, my main focus is on potatoes.”

This year, he has planted potatoes on 15 hectares out of 27, and expects to harvest of about 600 tons.

Potato farming requires a lot of work and carries many expenses. Over the course of fifteen years, Endo began to slowly purchase the equipment he needed to cultivate the land – a tractor, seed drill, cultivator, fertilizer, milling machine, among others. Thus he was able to reduce production costs.

Yet one major problem remained – proper storage of the harvested crop. The old warehouse in the village did not offer the right conditions; it was impossible to store potatoes for a long time and Endo’s harvest was going bad.

“When you don’t have a place, it’s very difficult. Labor and costs are also higher – the harvested crop was far away in the warehouse, I needed more workers, and the potatoes were damaged during transportation.”

The EU-supported project “This is Tsalka” helped the young farmer solve this problem. Endo built a warehouse with an area of 800 square meters located near his cropland.

Tsalka Potato Farm, Dashbashi Gumbati, Tsalka Municipality, 2022



The young farmer says that without this help, it would be difficult to build a warehouse on his funds.

The new warehouse has significantly reduced the cost of storage due to the fact that unloading the crop does not require labor – the warehouse is designed so that trucks enter freely and the crop is unloaded directly from the vehicle:

“The warehouse is so high that the machine goes straight in and unloads it. You don’t need workers anymore, nor do you need a lot of moving.”

The location of the warehouse near the cropland has allowed for optimal sowing time and reduced costs. In the end, the new warehouse turned out to have a domino effect – reduced costs meant the prospect of longer storage, and that pushed the farmer to expand his farm:

“Whereas I wasn’t thinking about increasing the scale of the farm two years ago, because I didn’t have enough to store or the harvest would rot, now I’m thinking about expansion. The warehouse is of European standards, you can store crops all year round, they don’t rot.”

The project “This is Tsalka” was launched in 2018 in Tsalka, a multi-ethnic municipality of Georgia, with the financial support of the EU ENPARD program. This project is undertaken by CENN with partner organizations. The purpose of the program is to support rural development, create new economic opportunities, and promote population integration.

Endo’s story shows perfectly how CENN aids rural development.

For the construction of the warehouse, Endo received 204,423 GEL in 2021 from the European Union, of which 109,319 GEL was its participation.

His fellow villagers can also store crops in his warehouse. Endo says that they pay about 20 GEL for housing one ton of crops.

Not only that, but with the support of the European Union, Endo also purchased a sorting machine for the warehouse. This device simplifies the process of selecting potatoes.

The villagers are also involved in Endo’s farming. A young farmer says that as soon as spring comes, six to seven people are permanently employed on his farm.

In fall when the harvest starts, Endo employs fifty locals (potato pickers, mostly women), and at the next stage, during sorting, another eight people are employed in the warehouse:

“This is a good opportunity for locals to have income for some time at least. When they see the success of others, it is a stimulus for them, and the village has been revitalized.”

The young farmer now has an ambitious plan – to replace the imported semi-finished potato products in Georgian grocery stores with his own.

The road of broccoli grown in Tsalka to Adygen

“This year, I grew 100,000 seedlings and sold 95%”, Dato Markoidze, who lives in the village of Gantiadi, tells his story of broccoli grown in Tsalka with pride.

Like Endo, Dato is a farmer living in Kvemo Kartli. Dato’s family has been engaged in agricultural activities for many years and grows various vegetables.

The cucumbers, tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower and colorful lettuce grown by Markoidze are sold in almost all Tbilisi markets. The Markoidzes say that they have had loyal customers for a long time.

Seedlings grown in the Markoidze greenhouse

However, like Endo, Dato has trod a difficult path, one that required a lot of work and energy and often brought losses.

Tsalka has a harsh climate. It is difficult to grow vegetable seedlings on the ground, so Dato’s family used to buy seedlings in Marneuli or in Tbilisi.

“Seedlings need a lot of care. If they weren’t packed properly, they often did not survive transport and at least 30% of the seedlings were rotted,” Dato says.

Since Dato and his fellow villagers needed seedlings, Dato started growing seedlings eight years ago. Part of this crop was planted by the family itself for harvesting, and part was sold.

Modern Village Greenhouse, Gantiadi Village, Tsalka Municipality, 2022

Markoidze family seeds soon earned the trust of the locals. Dato could no longer satisfy the demand, so he decided to start a nursery.

Dato is a beneficiary of the project “Es Tsalkaa” supported by the European Union. He was assisted by this program two years ago, in 2020.

With the support of the ENPARD program of the European Union, the Markoidzes constructed a greenhouse equipped with modern technology on the 200sqm area of their property.

Dato received 16,511 GEL from the European Union, of which his share was 5,504 GEL.

Dato’s main goal is to produce a quality product, to supply the customer with quality seed at an early stage, and to fully satisfy the requirements for the product:

“When the seed is available locally, it is more efficient and gratifying. This year we had about 100,000 seedlings and 95% of them were pre-ordered.”

Four members of the family with many years of experience are involved in the Markoidze family business. Periodically, three to five local people also work in Dato’s greenhouse:

“While we used to plant 1,000 to 1,500 seeds in a 500 to 1,000m section, now we have increased the number of seeds to 25,000. We also sell seeds separately, and this is separate income.”

Dato says that thanks to the greenhouse, the Markoidzes’ family production has increased by about 200%.

Once again we see how CENN aids rural development through the auspices of the EU.

Why the “Es Tsalkaa” project is important for Tsalka

Tsalka is a multi-ethnic municipality located in the Kvemo Kartli region. In this area rich in natural resources, or those corners of Georgia where ethnic minorities live, the feeling of separation from the center has been strong for years.

Villages were slowly emptying. Young people were leaving Tsalka because they saw no potential or future.

However, Tsalka has excellent conditions for the development of agriculture and agro-tourism. And not only this – the area has great opportunity for the development of mining tourism.

For this reason, Tsalka municipality was selected as a beneficiary of the EU ENPARD program.

This EU program has made it easier for local farmers to access financial resources, new technology and knowledge. It laid the foundation for the European practice of community-based, bottom-up management and participatory planning. The stories of individual beneficiaries have proved to be an example for others.

Endo and Dato’s stories demonstrate how CENN aids rural development. Now, Endo and Dato share the knowledge and experience they have gained with the help of this program and hope their example will motivate others.

How CENN helps rural development

This article was prepared under the “Local LEADERs Embrace Sustainable Development in Multi-Ethnic Tsalka Municipality (EMBRACE Tsalka)” project, which aims to reduce rural poverty and improve living conditions in Tsalka municipality, addressing economic, social, and environmental concerns by improving agricultural competition, promoting sustainable management of natural resources, and building climate-resilient rural economies and communities. “EMBRACE Tsalka” is undertaken by the European Neighbourhood Programme for Agriculture and Rural Development (ENPARD) through EU’s partner organization CENN, in partnership with the Georgian Farmers’ Association (GFA) and German partner organization Institute for Rural Development Research (IfLS).

