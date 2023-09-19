Karabakh: Azerbaijan launches anti-terror operation. LIVE updates

Hostilities n Karabakh

On the morning of September 19th, Azerbaijan officially launched an anti-terrorism operation. The unrecognized NKR reported artillery shelling from the Azerbaijani side.

During the night of September 19th, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence reported four incidents, resulting in the deaths of 11 Azerbaijani servicemen. Two of these incidents were classified as terrorist attacks by the Azerbaijani State Security Service.