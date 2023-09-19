Karabakh: Azerbaijan launches anti-terror operation. LIVE updates
Hostilities n Karabakh
On the morning of September 19th, Azerbaijan officially launched an anti-terrorism operation. The unrecognized NKR reported artillery shelling from the Azerbaijani side.
During the night of September 19th, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence reported four incidents, resulting in the deaths of 11 Azerbaijani servicemen. Two of these incidents were classified as terrorist attacks by the Azerbaijani State Security Service.
Address to the Armenian population of Karabakh by the Azerbaijani authorities
Address to the Armenian population of Karabakh from the authorities of Azerbaijan:
“The armed forces of Azerbaijan are carrying out activities to disarm illegal armed formations in the territory of Karabakh. The aim is to put an end to the plundering of this region by the so-called regime and to bring freedom, peace, justice and prosperity to the people living there.
Be sure that your life is very important for the state of Azerbaijan. Therefore, when realising your activities, stay away from military facilities and all buildings where the illegal regime is operating. Do not obey any orders of the illegal military junta. Do not wear military uniforms and do not carry weapons. This may make you a legitimate target.
Do not go out of your homes where you live, stay safe there. The Azerbaijani soldier is a saviour! He is coming to save you from the slavery of the military junta.”
Combat positions are being struck
The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has denied information circulated in Armenian media about alleged shelling of civilian objects.
The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported the “destruction” of combat positions, long-term firing points, combat means and military facilities of the Armenian armed forces formations in the direction of Khojaly district and Red Bazaar.
Statement of the Armenian Ministry of Defence
Armenian Defence Ministry reports: “As of 14:00 the situation on the borders of the Republic of Armenia is relatively stable”.
Second statement of the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan
The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan has issued another statement:
“Local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan continue.
Within the framework of the measures, exclusively legitimate military targets and military infrastructure are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons.
Taking into account the placement of firearms near residential neighbourhoods by the formations of the Armenian armed forces, we call on the local civilian population to stay away from military targets and not to support the formations of the Armenian armed forces. The relevant information was sent to the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan via mobile SMS service. At the same time, the population is warned by means of loudspeakers and information leaflets are distributed.
Protection and guarding of administrative, social, educational, medical, religious and other objects whose security is guaranteed in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan and norms of international humanitarian law will be organised.
Women, children, the elderly, the physically disabled and the sick will be provided with the necessary medical assistance, drinking water and food.
In order to ensure evacuation of the population from the danger zone, humanitarian corridors and reception points have been established on the Lachin road and in other directions”.
Shelling on civilian buildings? Report from NK
The head of a kindergarten in NK told reporters that they are under shelling. The children are in the basement. She said that the shelling started at a time when many children were still in schools and babies in kindergartens. They are now without parents, with carers.
-
Statement from unrecognised NKR
“The Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh with rocket and artillery strikes. Stepanakert and other towns and villages are under fire,” the unrecognised NKR defence ministry said.
-
Statement of the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan
“Systematic shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army by the Armenian armed forces in the Karabakh region, continued mining of our territories, engineering improvement of combat positions, as well as an increase in the number of trenches and dugouts in recent months has caused an even greater increase in tension.
We have also seen the reinforcement of combat positions with personnel, armoured vehicles, artillery and other firepower, bringing units to a high level of combat readiness, the creation of additional mobilisation units, the expansion of reconnaissance activities against Azerbaijani Army units, the penetration deep into our positions to re-mine cleared areas and civilian roads for sabotage and terrorist purposes.
On 19 September, on the Ahmedbeyli-Fizuli-Shusha road, a mine planted in advance for terrorist purposes by the reconnaissance and sabotage groups of the Armenian armed forces in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan killed civilians and disabled a vehicle belonging to the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan. On the same day, a vehicle carrying servicemen of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was blown up by a mine planted by a reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces, killing and injuring our servicemen. Such facts are a continuation of Armenia’s purposeful and systematic terrorist policy against Azerbaijan.
The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that the continued presence of Armenian armed forces formations in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan in violation of the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 10 November 2020 is a source of serious threat to peace and stability in the region.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Tripartite Declaration, suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and withdraw Armenian armed forces formations from our territories, neutralise their military infrastructure, ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works and our military personnel, as well as restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, antiterrorist operations have been launched in the region.
Within the framework of the measures, positions of the Armenian armed forces formations, their long-term firing points, as well as military means and objects of military purpose are put out of action using high-precision weapons in the front line and in depth.
We reiterate that the civilian population and civilian infrastructure are not targets, only legitimate military targets are taken out of action.
The command of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation and the leadership of the Turkish-Russian Monitoring Centre have been informed about the activities,” the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said in a statement.