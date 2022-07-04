fbpx
Georgia's civil movement launches permanent protest in Tbilisi, demands PM's resignation. Photo report

On the morning of July 4, a sit-in protest began in Tbilisi in front of the government building. This is a continuation of the large-scale public action held the night before under the slogan “Home, to Europe”.

It began in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi, where tens of thousands of people gathered on Sunday. By midnight, the protesters moved to the office of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Protest in Tbilisi for the resignation of the prime minister and the fulfillment of the conditions for Georgia to obtain the status of a candidate country for EU membership. July 3, 2022. JAMnews/David Pipia

The main demand of the protest is the resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and the formation of a new “government of national accord”. It will have to start implementing the 12 points of the EU recommendations, after which Georgia will receive the status of a candidate for joining the EU.

The new people’s movement “Home to Europe” was created at the initiative of the Shame movement and other civil groups. The main goal of this movement is to force the authorities to complete the process of joining the European Union, so that in December 2022 Georgia can receive the status of an EU candidate country.

“This is our peaceful, non-violent way of expressing public opinion. Opportunity for society and authorities to talk to each other. Let him (the prime minister) look us in the eyes and tell us why he is leading the country to Russia”, said Shota Digmelashvili, one of the organizers of the action.

Protest in Tbilisi for the resignation of the prime minister and the fulfillment of the conditions for granting Georgia the status of a candidate country for joining the European Union. July 3, 2022. JAMnews/David Pipia
Protest in Tbilisi for the resignation of the prime minister and the fulfillment of the conditions for granting Georgia the status of a candidate country for joining the European Union. July 3, 2022. JAMnews/David Pipia
Protest in Tbilisi for the resignation of the prime minister and the fulfillment of the conditions for granting Georgia the status of a candidate country for joining the European Union. July 3, 2022. JAMnews/David Pipia
Protest in Tbilisi for the resignation of the prime minister and the fulfillment of the conditions for granting Georgia the status of a candidate country for joining the European Union. July 3, 2022. JAMnews/David Pipia
Protest in Tbilisi for the resignation of the prime minister and the fulfillment of the conditions for granting Georgia the status of a candidate country for joining the European Union. July 3, 2022. JAMnews/David Pipia
Protest in Tbilisi for the resignation of the prime minister and the fulfillment of the conditions for granting Georgia the status of a candidate country for joining the European Union. July 3, 2022. JAMnews/David Pipia
Protest in Tbilisi for the resignation of the prime minister and the fulfillment of the conditions for granting Georgia the status of a candidate country for joining the European Union. July 3, 2022. JAMnews/David Pipia
Protest in Tbilisi for the resignation of the prime minister and the fulfillment of the conditions for granting Georgia the status of a candidate country for joining the European Union. July 3, 2022. JAMnews/David Pipia
Protest in Tbilisi for the resignation of the prime minister and the fulfillment of the conditions for granting Georgia the status of a candidate country for joining the European Union. July 3, 2022. JAMnews/David Pipia
Protest in Tbilisi for the resignation of the prime minister and the fulfillment of the conditions for granting Georgia the status of a candidate country for joining the European Union. July 3, 2022. JAMnews/David Pipia

