Georgian PM Gharibashvili must resign - New "Home, to Europe" presents its action plan

New “Home, to Europe” movement calls for resignation of PM Garibashvili

Members of the new People’s Movement “Home, to Europe” have presented their conditions, demands and plans to the protesters gathered on Rustaveli Avenue. They made two demands to the government and Bidzina Ivanishvili personally:

  • Irakli Gharibashvili must resigns;
  • A new government must be formed and implement the 12-point recommendations given by the EU by the end of the year.

The protesters gave the government 1 week to fulfill these conditions.

“The government has one week to overthrow the government and fulfill the second condition. If the government, and Bidzina Ivanishvili personally, ignore the will of the Georgian people, we will come again”, said one of the leaders of the movement Shota Digmelashvili.

The protesters addressed the citizens from the stage and noted that they will visit all regions, all cities of Georgia and meet with the Georgian people, explaining why Georgia’s integration into the European Union is important.

The next rally is scheduled for July 3 at 8 p.m.

Much like June 20, the June 24 rally has gathered tens of thousands of people in front of the Georgian Parliament.

The flags of Georgia and the European Union were flying on the main avenue of the capital, the anthems of Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and the European Union were played, and people were holding banners with the inscriptions: “We Are Europe”, “De-oligarchization”, “This country is ours”, “Home, to Europe”.

Public figures and the founders of the new People’s Movement, as well as the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and a member of the Rada of Ukraine David Arakhamia addressed the protesters from the stage.

At the initiative of the Shame civil movement and other civil groups, a new people’s movement was established in Georgia. The main goal of this movement is to force the government to complete the process of joining the EU and for Georgia to receive the status of an EU candidate country in December.

