HIV in Georgia in 2023

As of December 1, 2023, Georgia reported 560 new cases of HIV infection, a decrease of 57 compared to the same period in 2022.

From December 1, 1989, to December 1, 2023, the Scientific and Practical Center for Infectious Pathology, AIDS, and Clinical Immunology of Georgia recorded 10,338 cases of HIV infection, comprising 7,736 men and 2,602 women.

Among those infected, 4,985 developed AIDS, and 2,185 succumbed to the disease.

The majority of patients fall within the age range of 29 to 40 years old.

Source: Scientific and Practical Center for Infectious Pathology, AIDS, and Clinical Immunology of Georgia

Director of the Center for Infectious Pathology and AIDS, Tengiz Tsertsvadze, shared the following information on the current situation:

Currently, approximately 8 thousand people with HIV infection reside in Georgia.

Only 86 percent of those identified with the infection agreed to undergo treatment.

Among those undergoing treatment, 92 percent have successfully recovered from the virus, indicating they are practically healthy.

“Georgia’s indicators are significantly better than many other countries; we have avoided a large-scale AIDS epidemic, unlike them. Georgia stands as the undisputed leader in the fight against AIDS among the states of Eastern Europe and the former USSR,” stated Tengiz Tsertsvadze.

He emphasized the main task as the need to identify 95 percent of all HIV-infected individuals, persuade 95 percent of them to agree to treatment, and eliminate the virus from 95 percent of all those undergoing treatment.

“AIDS, despite substantial advancements in its treatment, remains one of the primary challenges for global medicine. It persists in the category of incurable diseases, although considerable progress has transformed it from a fatal illness to a chronic, manageable condition.

If a person with AIDS receives proper treatment and takes care of themselves, they can effectively live as a healthy person for the rest of their life, without limitations. This has been achieved in leading countries worldwide, and fortunately, Georgia is one of these countries,” highlighted Tengiz Tsertsvadze.