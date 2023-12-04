fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

HIV infections in Georgia: 560 new cases detected in 2023, fewer than in 2022

messenger vk-black email copy print

HIV in Georgia in 2023

As of December 1, 2023, Georgia reported 560 new cases of HIV infection, a decrease of 57 compared to the same period in 2022.

From December 1, 1989, to December 1, 2023, the Scientific and Practical Center for Infectious Pathology, AIDS, and Clinical Immunology of Georgia recorded 10,338 cases of HIV infection, comprising 7,736 men and 2,602 women.

Among those infected, 4,985 developed AIDS, and 2,185 succumbed to the disease.

The majority of patients fall within the age range of 29 to 40 years old.

HIV in Georgia in 2023. Source: Scientific and Practical Center for Infectious Pathology, AIDS, and Clinical Immunology of Georgia
Source: Scientific and Practical Center for Infectious Pathology, AIDS, and Clinical Immunology of Georgia

Director of the Center for Infectious Pathology and AIDS, Tengiz Tsertsvadze, shared the following information on the current situation:

  • Currently, approximately 8 thousand people with HIV infection reside in Georgia.
  • Only 86 percent of those identified with the infection agreed to undergo treatment.
  • Among those undergoing treatment, 92 percent have successfully recovered from the virus, indicating they are practically healthy.

“Georgia’s indicators are significantly better than many other countries; we have avoided a large-scale AIDS epidemic, unlike them. Georgia stands as the undisputed leader in the fight against AIDS among the states of Eastern Europe and the former USSR,” stated Tengiz Tsertsvadze.

He emphasized the main task as the need to identify 95 percent of all HIV-infected individuals, persuade 95 percent of them to agree to treatment, and eliminate the virus from 95 percent of all those undergoing treatment.

“AIDS, despite substantial advancements in its treatment, remains one of the primary challenges for global medicine. It persists in the category of incurable diseases, although considerable progress has transformed it from a fatal illness to a chronic, manageable condition.

If a person with AIDS receives proper treatment and takes care of themselves, they can effectively live as a healthy person for the rest of their life, without limitations. This has been achieved in leading countries worldwide, and fortunately, Georgia is one of these countries,” highlighted Tengiz Tsertsvadze.

Most read

1

Number of passengers through Yerevan airport has increased dramatically. What is the explanation?

2

US Embassy in Azerbaijan cancels alumni meeting after being labeled "a gathering of agents"

3

Media monitoring in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 27 November-1 December, 2023

4

"Change strategy and fight" - political scientist's proposal to Armenian authorities

5

Armenian trucks idle in Upper Lars. Russia's response to the CSTO boycott?

6

Ivanishvili at No. 8 on world list of "destroyers" - POLITICO's annual ranking

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews