Erdogan approves Hagia Sophia’s transformation into mosque. Photos

A woman gestures in front of the Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya, after a court decision that paves the way for it to be converted from a museum back into a mosque, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Seze

After 86 years, the Hagia Sophia, one of the main symbols of Istanbul, a shrine for the Muslim and Christian world, has been stripped of its status of museum and is now open for worship as a mosque.

On July 10, 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the decision of the State Council to repeal the Atatürk government decree of November 14, 1934 on the transformation of Hagia Sophia from a mosque into a museum.

On the same day, for the first time in decades, the azan, the call to prayer, sounded from the ancient hall of worship.

Ayasofya Camii'nden ezan sesi yükseliyor.

https://t.co/qT9kwHG3bz — TRT Haber Canlı (@trthabercanli) July 10, 2020

Hagia Sophia was built in Constantinople in 537. Aya Sofia has now had its status changed for the fourth time in its history.

At first it was an Orthodox church, then a mosque, then a museum.

After the conquest in 1453, Fateh Sultan II Mehmet issued a decree on turning the main Orthodox church of the city – the Church of Hagia Sophia, into a mosque and renaming it Aya Sofia.

Until 1931, Hagia Sophia functioned as a mosque. In 1934, the Turkish leadership closed the historical monument for worship and assigned it the status of a museum. Since 1935, the monument was open for visiting as a museum.

• Turkish president taking on Youtube, Twitter, and Netflix

• Why are Karabakh Armenians restoring a mosque?

• The church that supported transgender women during the COVID-19 crisis. VIDEO

• Anti-vaxxing, homophobia, pro-Russian sentiments – is the church an obstacle on Georgia’s pro-Western course?

During the rule of Erdogan, the issue of turning Hagia Sophia into a mosque has repeatedly appeared on the agenda.

The probability of abolishing the status of the Hagia Sophia Museum has been actively discussed in Turkish society for quite some time. Judging by social networks, most support the transformation of the historical monument into a mosque. Although there are many opponents of this idea.

According to the presidential administration, Erdogan will make an appeal to the people about the transformation of Hagia Sophia into a mosque.

About the history of Hagia Sophia and the political religious upheavals around it.