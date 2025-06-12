Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association: “Prosecution over posts is a restriction of free speech aimed at spreading fear”

GYLA on Facebook post prosecutions in Georgia

According to the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA), the investigation launched into the social media posts of politicians, journalists and activists is aimed at restricting freedom of speech and fostering fear in society.

Georgian Dream has begun summoning public figures to court over Facebook posts. Party representatives accused them of insulting the authorities and filed formal complaints with the Ministry of Internal Affairs. “Based on a statement submitted by the head of the Georgian Dream faction on 6 June 2025 regarding an administrative offence, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has launched administrative proceedings,” the ministry said in a statement. Journalists, activists and politicians may face fines of 1,500 to 4,000 lari or up to 45 days in jail for their posts on Facebook.

The association also stresses that the government is obliged to guarantee the free flow of opinions and refrain from interfering with it. In other words, it must create an environment where people can express their views without fear.

Comment from Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association

“The right to freedom of expression obliges the state to refrain from arbitrary interference in this freedom and to ensure the free exchange of ideas. It also imposes positive obligations on the state — that is, alongside creating an effective system to protect individuals or journalists, the state must foster an environment that enables all interested parties to take part in public debate, allowing them to express their views and ideas without fear, even if those views are considered offensive or shocking by public figures.

Posts published on social media are protected by the right to freedom of expression, unless they contain a real threat or are directed at politicians who demonstrably uphold the values of tolerance. Any court decision that contradicts this standard would set a precedent for widespread censorship.”