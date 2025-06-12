Georgian journalists, activists and politicians summoned to court over Facebook posts

Court cases over Facebook posts in Georgia

Georgian Dream has begun summoning politicians, journalists and activists to court over their Facebook posts. Representatives of the ruling party accuse them of insulting the authorities and have filed formal complaints with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“Based on a statement submitted by the head of the Georgian Dream parliamentary faction on 6 June 2025 regarding an administrative offence, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has launched administrative proceedings,” the ministry said in a statement.

Those summoned to court include:

Nanuka Zhorzholiani – journalist

Vakho Sanaia – journalist

Vika Bukia – journalist

Eka Mishveladze – journalist

Misha Mshvildadze – journalist

Tamar Chergoleishvili – politician

Levan Khabeishvili – politician

Elene Khoshtaria – politician

Aleko Elisashvili – politician

Ana Subeliani – activist

Baia Pataraia – activist

Davit Katsarava – activist

Giorgi Kadagidze – activist

Keti Molashvili – activist

Journalists, activists and politicians could face fines ranging from 1,500 to 4,000 lari or up to 45 days in jail for their Facebook posts. The ruling Georgian Dream party tightened the Administrative Offences Code during the recent pro-European protests in the country.

On 6 June, Georgian Dream leader Irakli Kirtzkhalia announced that the party would take legal action against anyone who “insults, threatens or mocks” the authorities — though he did not name specific individuals at the time.

