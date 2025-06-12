Georgian journalists, activists and politicians summoned to court over Facebook posts
Court cases over Facebook posts in Georgia
Georgian Dream has begun summoning politicians, journalists and activists to court over their Facebook posts. Representatives of the ruling party accuse them of insulting the authorities and have filed formal complaints with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
“Based on a statement submitted by the head of the Georgian Dream parliamentary faction on 6 June 2025 regarding an administrative offence, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has launched administrative proceedings,” the ministry said in a statement.
Those summoned to court include:
- Nanuka Zhorzholiani – journalist
- Vakho Sanaia – journalist
- Vika Bukia – journalist
- Eka Mishveladze – journalist
- Misha Mshvildadze – journalist
- Tamar Chergoleishvili – politician
- Levan Khabeishvili – politician
- Elene Khoshtaria – politician
- Aleko Elisashvili – politician
- Ana Subeliani – activist
- Baia Pataraia – activist
- Davit Katsarava – activist
- Giorgi Kadagidze – activist
- Keti Molashvili – activist
Journalists, activists and politicians could face fines ranging from 1,500 to 4,000 lari or up to 45 days in jail for their Facebook posts. The ruling Georgian Dream party tightened the Administrative Offences Code during the recent pro-European protests in the country.
On 6 June, Georgian Dream leader Irakli Kirtzkhalia announced that the party would take legal action against anyone who “insults, threatens or mocks” the authorities — though he did not name specific individuals at the time.
Court cases over Facebook posts in Georgia