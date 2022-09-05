"Glory to Ukraine" conference participants visit Georgian-Ossetian conflict zone

“Glory to Ukraine” participants visit Georgian-Ossetian conflict zone

European parliamentarians and diplomats participating in the international conference “Glory to Ukraine” in Georgia visited the village of Odzisi, which is not far from the line of occupation.

MEP Anna Fotyga, former US Ambassador to Georgia Jan Kelly, former US Deputy Secretary of State David Kramer, and representatives of the Ukrainian government arrived at the Georgian-Ossetian conflict zone.

The conference participants met with a representative of the Security Service and got acquainted with the current situation in Odzisi near the line of occupation. Foreign politicians were interested in the process of illegal borderization and what policy Georgia is pursuing to counter the occupational creep.

“Coming here is very important to remind people that this is still going on. After the 2008 war that Russia unleashed against Georgia, this continues, illegal borderization continues. People are now focused on Ukraine, but Russia’s imperialist wars against its neighbors did not start in Ukraine. So it was in Georgia in 2008, and they occupied part of Moldova. Now in Ukraine they are more cruel, they seize more territory, but it’s all interconnected, part of the same thing. And we must not forget that Russia is still here,” former US Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker said.

The international conference “Glory to Ukraine” will be held in Tbilisi on September 5-6 and be attended by a group of European parliamentarians working on issues related to Georgia.

The topics of conversation will be the war in Ukraine, the issue of Georgia’s security, and fulfilling the twelve recommendations of the European Commission to obtain the status of EU candidate.

The deputies have already met with members of the opposition United National Movement party. The main topics of the meeting were deoligarchization and political prisoners.

“I will meet with as many representatives of the Georgian elite as possible. Among them are representatives of the United National Movement and others. We will talk about everything that is important and valuable for Georgia, of course, about the war in Ukraine, because my specialty is security and defense. So this is very important,” Anna Fotiga said.

