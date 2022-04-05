‘Give us the evidence’ - Georgian State Security Service on smuggling claims made by Ukraine

Georgia responds to Ukraine’s allegations about Russia’s smuggling route

The State Security Service of Georgia has responded to the information spread by Ukrainian intelligence and called on Ukraine to immediately provide evidence confirming the information about Russia’s smuggling route running through Georgia, in order to respond to the allegations legally.

“This action, according to the legislation of Georgia, is a particularly serious criminal offense. We call on the Ukrainian side to immediately provide us with evidence of this information for prosecution to be carried out. The government of Georgia will be uncompromising in any possible case of such a crime”, the State Security Service said.

According to the State Security Service, yesterday the department met with a representative of the Ukrainian Embassy in Georgia to exchange information. During the meeting, the State Security Service inquired about the grounds for disseminating this information and asked to share detailed information on this issue.

“We remind the Ukrainian side that the exchange of such information is provided for by a number of interstate agreements. Otherwise, the statement is considered deliberate disinformation, an extremely unfriendly and provocative step aimed at provoking internal unrest in Georgia, which wittingly or unwittingly serves only the interests of forces hostile to Georgia”, the statement reads.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published information alleging that Russia was establishing a smuggling route through the territory of Georgia. According to the Ukrainian military intelligence, the political leadership of Georgia agreed with Russia on the smuggling of sanctioned products through its territory.

According to the statement, one channel for the supply of military goods to the Russian Federation is already known – it is the East Asia. Georgia will become another channel through which the occupying country will receive spare parts for equipment, electronics and optical devices.

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk said in an interview with Formula TV that it was “not about buckwheat, but about military equipment.”

“I cannot believe that you Georgians, our sisters and brothers, would allow the weapons that kill our women and children to pass through smuggling channels. How is it possible? Ask yourself, how did it happen, why did it happen – what have we done to allow it?”, Vereshchuk said.