Georgian PM: "This war is a punishment for Ukraine, no one was able to stop Russia yet"

PM of Georgia’s statement on the war in Ukraine

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili told reporters on April 3 that he “predicted on February 25 that Ukraine would be punished by war”. The prime minister also considered it “speculation on the names of the dead Georgian volunteers” that journalists asked him why he did not come to their funeral.

“Cities have been wiped off the face of the earth, thousands of civilians have died in this disaster. And these tragic events continue to this day. Several territories in Ukraine are occupied by Russia. And, unfortunately, we see that so far no one has been able to stop it. This is what I was talking about: if anyone suffers and will be punished in this war, it is Ukraine.

Any patriotic government must do everything to prevent war. We want peace, stability and development, this is what our country needs today […] I act in this spirit, with this responsibility”, Garibashvili said.

The prime minister was asked why government officials decided not to attend the funeral of the Georgian volunteers killed in the war in Ukraine. Irakli Garibashvili replied by saying: “Stop speculating on the dead people”.

At the same time, he expressed condolences to the families of the victims and said that “the state has done everything possible for them to be buried with dignity and with military honors, as befits those who took part in the wars for the defense of our country, Georgia.”

Four Georgian volunteers died in Ukraine: Gia Beriashvili, David Ratiani, David Gobejishvili and Bakhva Chikobava. The bodies of Beriashvili, Ratiani and Gobejishvili were brought to Georgia. However, Bahva’s body has not yet been brought back.

Only Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze attended the funeral of The four Georgian servicemen. None of the members of the government expressed their condolences publicaly.

Mamuka Mdinaradze, a deputy from the ruling Georgian Dream party, explained this by saying that “the condolences of the authorities in connection with the death of Georgian fighters in Ukraine could have a ‘stimulating’ effect on others.”