Foreign agents' law in Georgia
Foreign agents' law in Georgia

German foreign minister: "Georgian authorities block citizens' EU membership dream"

German FM about Georgian government

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock stated that Georgia’s authorities’ initiated “foreign agents” law pits them against their own people and the country’s European prospects. Baerbock commented on the situation in Georgia ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on May 27 in Brussels.

The EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting is chaired by the High Representative of the EU, Josep Borrell. Among the agenda items is the current situation in Georgia.

Statement by Annalena Baerbock

“It is incredibly painful that the government of Georgia is blocking its people’s great dream, especially the youth, of joining the European Union.

To achieve this, the authorities are using a law that the European Council has deemed incompatible with European values. With such actions, the Georgian government pits itself against its own population, which, as we see, takes to the streets time and time again.

Thus, the government is acting against Georgia’s European perspective.

We, the member states of the European Union, have affirmed the European perspective for Georgia, extending a hand to this country. However, it is clear that the European path can be taken only when not only the population but also the government desires it.

The president of Georgia has stated that she cannot accept this law. People protesting in the streets say that the law must be repealed. The same is echoed by the European Council. All parties involved want to do everything possible to ensure that Georgia can follow the European path, because otherwise, only Putin will be satisfied,” Annalena Baerbock said.

