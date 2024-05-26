"Granting Georgia candidate status, the EU responded to the aspirations of the Georgian people," stated the French president in a letter

Macron’s letter to Georgian president

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, sent a letter to the president of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, and congratulated the Georgian people on Independence Day.

What does Emmanuel Macron’s letter say?

“Madam President, Dear Salome,

On the occasion of Georgia’s national holiday, I am pleased to sincerely congratulate the Georgian people and you as well.

At a time when Russia has brought war back to the European continent, I want to once again reaffirm France’s unwavering support for Georgia’s sovereignty and independence on this symbolic day of the restoration of its independence.

By granting candidate status for EU membership, the European Council has unequivocally responded to the aspirations of the Georgian people.

Georgia must choose its own path.

The European path is one of law, democracy, and shared prosperity, within a framework of dialogue and reliable and courteous partnership.

France will continue to stand firmly by Georgia as it continues on this path.

Please accept, Madam President, the assurance of my highest and most respectful consideration.

Yours sincerely, Emmanuel Macron.”

On May 26, Georgia celebrates Independence Day. May 26, 1918, marks the declaration of independence by the First Republic.