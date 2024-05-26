fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Foreign agents' law in Georgia
Foreign agents' law in Georgia

"Granting Georgia candidate status, the EU responded to the aspirations of the Georgian people," stated the French president in a letter

messenger vk-black email copy print

Macron’s letter to Georgian president

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, sent a letter to the president of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, and congratulated the Georgian people on Independence Day.

What does Emmanuel Macron’s letter say?

“Madam President, Dear Salome,

On the occasion of Georgia’s national holiday, I am pleased to sincerely congratulate the Georgian people and you as well.

At a time when Russia has brought war back to the European continent, I want to once again reaffirm France’s unwavering support for Georgia’s sovereignty and independence on this symbolic day of the restoration of its independence.

By granting candidate status for EU membership, the European Council has unequivocally responded to the aspirations of the Georgian people.

Georgia must choose its own path.

The European path is one of law, democracy, and shared prosperity, within a framework of dialogue and reliable and courteous partnership.

France will continue to stand firmly by Georgia as it continues on this path.

Please accept, Madam President, the assurance of my highest and most respectful consideration.

Yours sincerely, Emmanuel Macron.”

On May 26, Georgia celebrates Independence Day. May 26, 1918, marks the declaration of independence by the First Republic.

Most read

1

"Two CSTO countries were involved in preparing Azerbaijan for war against us" - Pashinyan

2

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

3

Armenian villagers in Abkhazia apologized for "name substitution"

4

Discussing the Iranian president's helicopter crash: 'They won't hesitate to blame Azerbaijan'

5

US Congress may sanction authors of Georgia's 'foreign agents' law - WSJ, The Hill

6

Radio Liberty: 'The US has information that could damage the reputation of the Georgian political elite'

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews