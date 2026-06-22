Georgia's population reaches 3.93 million, but regions continue to lose residents

Georgia’s population statistics

Georgia‘s population stood at 3.93 million following the 2024 census, an increase of 5.8%, or 216,000 people, compared with 2014. Women account for 52% of the population and men for 48%. Gogita Todradze, head of Georgia’s National Statistics Office, announced the figures at a briefing on 22 June.

The census results also show that the population is becoming increasingly concentrated in Tbilisi and several major urban centres. At the same time, most regions continue to experience population decline.

The demographic centre shifts towards cities

The census results show that urbanisation has accelerated in Georgia over the past decade.

Today, 62% of the population lives in urban areas, while 38% lives in rural communities. The share of urban residents has increased by five percentage points over the past ten years. The figures point to a significant shift in the country’s demographic landscape.

The trend is most visible in Tbilisi.

The capital is now home to 34% of Georgia’s population, or 1.331 million people.

That represents an increase of 20%, or 223,000 people, compared with the 2014 census.

Batumi recorded particularly strong growth. Its population rose by 54%, from 153,000 to 236,000.

Outside Tbilisi, population growth also occurred across the Autonomous Republic of Adjara and in the Kvemo Kartli region.

Most other regions, however, continue to lose residents.

The sharpest declines occurred in the mountainous areas of Adjara and in the municipalities of Tsageri, Tskaltubo, Tkibuli and Lanchkhuti.

Georgian citizens remain the overwhelming majority

According to Geostat, 96.1% of the population, or 3.775 million people, hold Georgian citizenship. Among them, 8,865 people also hold a second citizenship.

Over the past decade, the number of Georgian citizens has increased by 2.5%, or 91,000 people.

Foreign nationals account for 3.4% of the population, or 134,000 people.

The country is also home to 1,063 stateless people.

Russian citizens make up the largest group of foreign residents, with 37,700 people. They account for about 1% of Georgia’s total population.

They are followed by citizens of India with 23,900 residents, Ukraine with 11,500, Azerbaijan with 8,300 and Armenia with 5,400.

Ethnic composition: Georgians account for 84.1%, followed by Azerbaijanis and Armenians

According to the 2024 census, ethnic Georgians make up 84.1% of the population. Their number has increased by 2.5%, or 80,000 people, compared with 2014.

Azerbaijanis form the largest ethnic minority, with 269,000 people, or 6.8% of the population. Armenians rank second with 4.3%.

Russians and Indians follow with shares of 1.1% and 0.6% respectively.

Georgia’s population statistics

