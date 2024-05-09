"If the 'foreign agents' bill is adopted [in Georgia], leaders of the 27 EU countries will have to react"

EU Ambassador to Georgia

EU Ambassador to Georgia, Pavel Gerchinsky, warns that if the “foreign agents” bill is passed, leaders of the 27 EU member states will have to react. Gerchinsky expressed concern about the physical violence against activists who criticize the ruling party “Georgian Dream.”

“We are deeply concerned. We believe there is still time for Georgia to return to the path of European integration. We demand an immediate halt to threats and violence,” he said.

The ambassador doesn’t rule out that the enactment of this bill will have corresponding negative consequences for Georgia’s Euro-integration, EU financial support, visa-free travel for Georgian citizens, etc.

He believes that resolving the current situation requires doubling efforts. Gerchinsky sincerely hopes that joint discussions with the parliament and all political parties, along with utilizing all available avenues, will lead to the bill not being passed after all.