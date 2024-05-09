The Georgian Ambassador to France and Monaco has resigned due to the "foreign agents" bill

ambassador resigned due to foreign agents bill

Georgian Ambassador to France and Monaco, Gocha Javakhishvili, has resigned, stating that the sentiments towards friends and foreign partners of Georgia, arising from the “foreign agent” bill, severely hinder his work.

“For 30 years, I have served in Georgian diplomacy, for 10 years I have studied European integration. I have believed and have convinced students that European culture and the future of the country are intertwined. Europe is our place. I believe that we don’t need a sterile race towards Europe, but to enrich Europe with our uniqueness, language, alphabet, and folklore, our rich traditions and ancient culture.

Many times Georgia has strengthened its national values, paying the price for freedom and independence. Georgians have seen and experienced enough from Russia to understand that Georgian soil should never again become a field for Russian interests and games.

Personally, I don’t know anyone in my circle who openly promotes, in leadership or diplomacy, a pro-Russian agenda, knowingly or for any hidden purpose. However, I have been approached to compromise my personal integrity for the sake of certain goals. But I’ve never allowed it, nor have I been tempted. I’m confident that after a long period of chaos, I will free myself from the burden I’m bearing now.

Even though I’m uncertain, I don’t hesitate. I simply follow my conscience. Many hearts are weighed down by this decision, but I’m more determined than ever to face the consequences of this decision and test it even further.

I will always be an advocate and defender of Georgia’s European future, with a sincere and steadfast heart”.

ambassador resigned due to foreign agents bill