ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Georgia's opposition TV channel to challenge $ 35,000 fine for portraying authorities as Putin

messenger vk-black email copy print

Mtavari Arkhi TV channel portrayed Georgian authorities as President Putin

Georgia’s leading opposition Mtavari TV channel will challenge the Georgian National Communications Commission (GNCC) decision to fine it with GEL 112,000 [about $ 35,000] “for breaking the law and airing political ads during the pre-election period”.

The channel showed a video produced by Shame, Georgian non-governmental organization, in which photographs of the country’s leading officials and deputies from the ruling party jointly form a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mtavari Arkhi TV channel portrayed Georgian authorities as President Putin
Screenshot from a video prepared by Shame Movement

The Shame organization stated that by creating this video they express their protest against the changed foreign course of the country and the pro-Russian policy of the authorities.

Mtavari TV channel stated that it is the first time that the commision issued a fine of this size to a TV broadcaster. Director General of the channel Nika Gvaramia believes that “this is a censorship and an attempt by the authorities to close Mtavari”.

Mtavari Arkhi TV channel portrayed Georgian authorities as President Putin
Nika Gvamariya

Gvaramia promised that in the near future the channel will release a video clip entitled “Meet the executioners of freedom of speech and personal censors of Bidzina Ivanishvili [Bidzina Ivanishvili – billionaire, oligarch, founder of the ruling party]”.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews