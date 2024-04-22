fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Draft law on foreign agents in Georgia
Draft law on foreign agents in Georgia

Georgia may lose its 'safe country' status if it passes the 'foreign agent' law - SPD Germany

messenger vk-black email copy print

Germany on Georgian foreign agents law

According to a representative of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Berlin, Georgia might lose its safe country of origin status due to the adoption of foreign agents law.

During discussions in Budapest, Helge Lindh, a member of the German Parliament, stated that the Federal Government of Germany is closely monitoring political developments in Georgia and assessing the adherence to democratic principles. If it is found that the population of Georgia is facing political pressure, appropriate consequences will follow.

In January 2023, Georgia and Moldova regained ‘safe country’ status, as defined by the federal government, indicating that citizens of these two countries are ‘generally not at risk’ of political persecution.

Germany grants such status to countries to simplify the migration process. If an asylum seeker is from a ‘safe country,’ their asylum application is processed more quickly.

At present, Germany’s list of ‘safe countries’ includes Ghana, Senegal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo, and Montenegro. Citizens of these countries have very low chances of receiving asylum in Germany.

It is worth noting that Germany intended to recognize Georgia as a ‘safe country’ as early as 2018, a move officially urged by Tbilisi to Berlin. However, Georgia was not included in the list at that time.

On July 18th of last year, Belgium excluded Georgia from the list of safe partner countries. The Kingdom of Belgium clarified that the decision was based on the commissioner’s opinion.

On July 25th, it became known that Georgians ranked first among citizens residing in residences allocated for Irish asylum seekers.

According to statistics published on July 2nd, 3,432 Georgians reside in residences for asylum seekers, surpassing countries such as Nigeria, Algeria, and Syria in numbers.

According to the Dublin Inquirer, in 2022, over 2,700 people sought asylum from Georgia.

Most read

1

"Armenia holds potential for drone manufacturing" – Military expert

2

Georgia against the 'foreign agents law', day three, 100 thousand protesters. What happened, videos, photos

3

‘Moscow knows the fire will be lit not in Yerevan, but in Baku’ – Armenian analysts

4

Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from 15-19 April, 2024

5

"Historic event for Azerbaijan": Analysts on the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh

6

Russian peacekeepers begin withdrawal from Karabakh

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews