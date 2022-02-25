Georgians offer food, transport, accommodation to Ukrainians stuck in Georgia



Georgians offer help to Ukrainians stuck in the country

For two days now, people living in different regions of Georgia, as well as hotels, catering outlets and clinics, have expressed their readiness to help Ukrainians in Georgia who cannot return home due to the ongoing hostilities.

People from Tbilisi and the regions post on social media and say that they are ready to shelter Ukrainian families, including those with children, provide them with free accommodation, as well as food and medicine.

Help for Ukrainians is offered by large hotels, hostels and family hotels in different regions of Georgia. They write that they will give places to Ukrainians for free. Restaurants and small catering establishments are ready to provide them with food.



The clinics also promise to help Ukrainians and serve them for free.

The social media group “Spend 4 Seasons in Georgia” launched a social campaign to help the Ukrainians who remained in Georgia.

“In light of current events, we dedicate our platform to all the people and companies that can in any way help our Ukrainian friends, people in Ukraine and Georgia who are so desperate for our support today”, the group admins wrote.

This announcement was followed by a post by dozens of people willing to help. Applications for assistance are accompanied by contact numbers:

“We will gladly shelter 10 Ukrainians in Telavi”.

“If there are citizens of Ukraine in the West of Georgia and they cannot return, my family will host them”.

“I can rent out a 2-room apartment, fully equipped with everything you need, for free, for one month”.

“I have a private house in Dusheti, gas, electricity, water – everything. Ready to help a family from Ukraine and provide them with accommodation”.

“I can provide a house in Achar for our Ukrainian friends who cannot return to their homeland. Designed for 4-5 people. We will also be able to provide other types of support: food, transportation and medicines”.

“I can give my house in Samegrelo to any Ukrainian family that cannot return to their homeland”.

Various hotels also write about providing places for Ukrainians in the country. Among them, such a statement was published today by the Holiday Inn.

The group publishes suggestions from family hotels and hostels:

“Our guest house in Kakheti, Melaani village, Melaanian Vintage – Guest House, will provide you with our living space for free. Peace and endurance to Ukraine!”

“Citizens of Ukraine stuck in Georgia can be accommodated in AREA PaRk Apartment Vihau in Bakuriani”.

“Ukrainian brothers and sisters in Georgia can stay at the BEST Hotel for free”.

The Georgian National Tourism Administration has launched a hotline to help citizens of Ukraine. The free hotline 0 800 800 909 is open 24/7.

According to the Tourism Administration, Ukrainian tourists in Georgia and the private sector hosting them can contact the administration if necessary.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a large-scale military aggression against Ukraine.

Ukraine has closed its airspace and many people cannot return home.